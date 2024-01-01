Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

NNA – A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Hokuriku Electric Powernbsp;(9505.T)nbsp;said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Powernbsp;(9503.T)said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. — Reutersnbsp;

