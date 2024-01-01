Erling Haaland celebrates with his girlfriend Isabel Johansen at a lavish New Year’s Eve party alongside Anthony Joshua in Dubai as the Manchester City striker continues to recover from a foot injury.

Erling Haaland enjoyed a New Year’s Eve party with his girlfriend in Dubai

The Man City star partied with heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua at the event.

Chris Sutton and Ian Ladyman give their best sporting moments of the year on It’s All Kicking Off

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland enjoyed a glitzy New Year’s Eve party in Dubai with his girlfriend and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Haaland, who is still recovering from a foot injury, was one of the Premier League’s top stars enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities as he posed in a group photo during the celebrations.

He was seen smiling in the photo with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and a friend late into the night, after the clock struck midnight in the country.

He was later seen alongside British fighter Joshua at the event, which was hosted by fashion brand Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani, and was also attended by AJ’s fellow boxer and friend Dereck Chisora.

Haaland knows Kamani well, having also traveled to his mansion in Dubai last year while the Qatar World Cup was taking place.

Haaland was also seen alongside heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua at the event.

Haaland was also seen alongside heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua at the event.

Haaland and his girlfriend Johansen have reportedly been dating since the player’s days at Borussia Dortmund after meeting when they were both youth players at Bryne FK, according to the Sun.

Johansen has also been a big presence at Haaland’s matches, traveling to Istanbul to watch his Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 and sitting alongside his father Alf-Inge in the stands.

The Norwegian forward hopes to return to full fitness after suffering a foot injury; His last appearance was in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on 6 December.

Haaland and Johansen would have been dating since the player was at Borussia Dortmund.

He traveled with the City team to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, which they won after beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final, but did not participate.

The 23-year-old also did not feature in the matchday squad that beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday, with his manager Pep Guardiola revealing he had not trained but hoped to have him back in January.

“Still, he is not with the team,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime. ‘He feels better with his bone (in his foot) but he hasn’t had a single training session with us.

‘Unfortunately, December is so congested with so many games. January is a little less congested. Hopefully he can come back with us in January.”