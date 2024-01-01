A fugitive American mother, 35, who ‘killed her two children and then fled to London’ will appear in court TODAY for an extradition hearing after being arrested in Kensington ‘after years of custody battle with her ex-husband’ .

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An American mother of three wanted in the United States for the murder of two of her children will appear in court in London today after being arrested in one of the capital’s healthiest suburbs, MailOnline can reveal.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is in custody in the UK after fleeing 5,000 miles to Britain, but failed to escape police and will later be in Westminster magistrates’ dock.

She was last seen in Colorado Springs on Dec. 23, after she allegedly killed her daughter Elianna, 9, and Aden Wentz, 7, just before Christmas.

Britain’s FBI, the National Crime Agency, arrested her in Kensington, west of London, on Saturday and has already begun proceedings to extradite her to the United States. The case raises questions about how she managed to leave the United States while she was wanted for murder.

An NCA spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘OrOfficers from the National Crime Agency’s National Extradition Unit have arrested a 35-year-old woman wanted in the United States of America for offenses including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

“Today he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the start of extradition proceedings.”

Singler’s ex-husband, Kevin Wentz, issued a statement Sunday identifying their two deceased children.

Singler had been in a long legal battle with her ex-husband Kevin Wentz over custody of their three children.

Police were called to his apartment in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains on December 19 after receiving reports of a robbery. Officials found a wounded man Singler and his still-living 11-year-old daughterlying next to the bodies of her other daughter, nine years old, and her son, seven.

But a Colorado Springs Police Department investigation found that the The initial robbery report and 911 call were “unfounded.” It apparently came on the same day Singler learned that a judge had ordered police to locate the children after she failed to leave them with their father.

Detectives, who were looking for her for alleged murder, attempted murder and child abuse, said they had last seen her on Dec. 23 and believed she had fled the state.

But last night it emerged she was arrested in the UK “without incident”.

If convicted when she returns to the United States, she faces life in prison. In 2020, Colorado abolished the death penalty.

Nearly two weeks after the original murders and a week after she was last seen or heard from, Singler was detained by police “without incident” in the United Kingdom on Saturday, although no where was specified and no photographs were provided.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said last night that they will announce more details at a press conference.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department told DailyMail.com that they are not releasing any further information about his arrest at this time.

Singler was also involved in a lengthy custody battle with her ex-husband and was just days away from losing the children.

Police, responding to a 911 report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point in the city’s northeast around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 19, found Singler and her daughter 11 years old, who was still alive, lying. along with the bodies of her other daughter, nine years old, and her son, seven.

On Sunday, Wentz posted photos of his two children and their names: daughter Elianna ‘Elie’ Wentz, 9, and Aden, 7.

Wentz issued a press release on Sunday in which he revealed the names of his two deceased children and also told his side of what happened before their deaths.

She claims the incident is related to her divorce from Singler, which dates back to September 2018.

Wentz claims that Singler made accusations of domestic violence and child abuse against him, which a Larimer County court found to be unfounded, and that Wentz was not considered a threat to children.

However, the tense battle continued well into 2023, when Singler obtained a Temporary Order of Protection in El Paso County against Wentz after she alleged that he had pulled a knife on her.

Wentz denies the charge, but the order was stayed until Jan. 24 and an appeal hearing was scheduled.

Singler filed another emergency motion in county court on Nov. 17 to try to restrict Wentz’s parenting time based on those same allegations, but the court vacated the order after finding there was no imminent threat.

The Larimer County Court even ordered Singler to pay Wentz’s legal bills and give him recovery time to cover what he had lost under the order.

Singler, Wentz claims, failed to comply with those directives and did not bring the children to Wentz on their scheduled December 16 exchange date.

Both he and his legal representatives tried to contact his ex-wife but received no response.

Wentz was granted an emergency motion for police assistance in enforcing parenting time on Dec. 18 and scheduled a status conference for two days later, ordering Singler to appear with the children.

But by December 19, two of the three children were dead.

He maintains that he has cooperated fully with the police investigation into the murders.

On Sunday night, Wentz celebrated Singler’s arrest in a Facebook post, writing, “They found her!!”

TO gofundme It has been started to help raise funds for the surviving family.

In September 2018, authorities were called when Wentz allegedly pulled a knife on the accused killer and swore at her when she came to pick up her children.

Colorado Springs police arrived at the scene and spoke with Wentz, who denied all allegations.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter, both injured, were treated at the scene by emergency personnel before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

But police said that upon investigation, they discovered the 911 call was fake.

The Singler family said in a statement of their own on Saturday: ‘Following the statement made by the Wentz family attorney, we decided to release a similar statement.

“We are cooperating fully with police in their efforts to locate Kimberlee and ask for the public’s help in finding her. We are deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy and ask for privacy and prayers as we navigate this storm.

‘Our focus is on God and His glory and our surviving niece. We hope everyone remembers the innocence involved in this and our only goal is to protect it. Please pray for all involved for healing and peace as we search for answers, and grant us our privacy. Thank you.’

A Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson said at the time that the 11-year-old girl was recovering from her injuries and was being treated. It is unknown where she is being cared for or who is caring for her.

Singler is currently wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

A Colorado court has set bail at $10 million.

Authorities had told the New York Times they had “reason to believe” that Singler, last seen on Christmas Eve, was no longer in the state.

They have cordoned off the apartment where he lived and are still investigating his disappearance, despite the FBI joining the search.

It is not yet known if she fled alone or with someone else, nor if there was another parent who helped raise Singler’s children.

