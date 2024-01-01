Glamorous teen influencer Paris Ow-Yang fights for $150,000 after crashing her Mercedes into parked van

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An OnlyFans star who crashed his Mercedes into a parked van while driving four times over the legal limit could now face legal action for damages.

Paris Ow-Yang, 18, has been embroiled in a legal dispute over $150,000 she owes to businessman Adam Troost, owner of a red Mercedes van.

The influencer crashed her $50,000 black Mercedes sedan into Mr Troost’s van while it was parked in Point Piper, eastern Sydney, at around 8.45pm on October 18.

Mr Troost’s lawyers previously sent a draft statement of claim to Ow-Yang asking for $150,000 to replace the van, however he is allegedly still required to pay.

“Mr. Troost has tried to be nice,” attorney Ben Horne told the Daily Telegraph.

‘At Ms Ow-Yang’s hearing, she indicated that she would pay to repair the damage caused. This does not appear to be happening and has made it difficult to negotiate a simple solution.’

A witness to the accident said: “Half the street came out to take a look… it was a hell of a noise.”

Ow-Yang has disputed the $150,000 amount but has indicated she is “ready, willing and able to pay” $90,000 in damages, her legal counsel said.

“We asked for an appraisal (of the damaged vehicle) and that figure was $90,000, which my client is willing, able and willing to pay,” Michael Bowe said.

Troost also charges the influencer the cost of renting a car.

He is expected to receive an identical replacement for his Mercedes van in June next year. The vehicle was not insured at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred after Ow-Yang went drunk for nine hours to drown his “pain and hurt” over a break-up with nightclub baron Julian Tobias, Downing Center Local Court was told in November.

Ow-Yang, who joined OnlyFans on her 18th birthday, started at Meat & Co at noon on the day in question and then drank at a Chinese restaurant and a friend’s house.

He later blew 0.213 and police observed that licensee P2 did not have P plates on his car.

Ow-Yang, who began dating Tobias, 44, when she was 17, began drinking white wine at 3pm on October 18, after a previous period of partying at her parents’ estate in Southern Highlands and in Bali.

Before magistrate Rodney Brender, Ow-Yang was warned that her behavior had “put you and other people in danger on the road”.

His Honor told Ow-Yang that he faced a possible 18-month jail sentence and that “where moral culpability is increased by aggravating factors, anything other than jail is generally inappropriate.”

‘If it happens again… (yes), jail.’

Bowe told the court the accident was the result of a “perfect storm” after Ow-Yang’s drinking “got out of control” when he “couldn’t cope with… the breakdown” of their romance.

He had been “drowning in alcohol,” Bowe said.

“She was just wallowing in her own depression and problems, hoping the alcohol would cover up the pain and hurt,” he added.

Ow-Yang graduated last year from the exclusive Frensham College in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, a $33,000-a-year boarding school for girls.

She has a significant presence on OnlyFans, attracting 40,000 views per post on the subscription-based adult-only content site.

The influencer claimed that her account was so lucrative that after just two months she was able to leave university and buy a house.