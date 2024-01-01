The surprise New Year’s Eve duo of Rick Astley and Rylan Clark divides viewers… with fans calling the performance “camp genius” while “distressed” critics claim the BBC show proves that “the country “he’s upset”

<!–

The surprise New Year’s duet of Rick Astley and Rylan Clark left viewers in splits on Sunday night when they collaborated on a cover of You Spin Me Round.

The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker, 57, surprised fans during BBC One’s New Year’s Eve Rocks show by welcoming the This Morning presenter, 35, on stage to sing the iconic hit 1985 release of Dead Or Alive, to mixed reviews.

Twitter was flooded with comments from fans and critics alike weighing in on the performance, with some calling the show “camp genius” while others insisted “the country is upside down” because of the BBC’s decision. to broadcast the program. pairing.

While Rylan is best known for his television performances today, he rose to fame as a contestant on the X Factor in the ninth series in 2012, where he finished in fifth place.

He distanced himself from music and moved into reality TV and now presents, with critically acclaimed appearances on This Morning in recent weeks in the wake of Holly Willoughby’s departure, however some fans have begged him to sing again.

Rylan himself mocked the performance and took to Twitter to write.You: ‘It can’t be worse than me singing to you in the new year. 2024 is on the rise from here…

‘Happy New Year’, before sharing a snap in which he looked bored as he looked into the camera while writing: ‘New Year.’ New me. And all those bitches.

Fans of the performance took to the microblogging site to write: “Bringing Rylan in for Rick Astley’s New Year’s show is genius…Rick Astley and Rylan.” 20 minutes later and 2024 has already peaked!…

‘Rylan and Rick Astley doing You Spin Me Round is the start to 2024 we all needed… Rylan and Rick Astley doing You Spin Me (Right Round) 2024 has peaked and we’re not even 20 minutes in…

“I’m not usually a fan of anything London-centric, but I turned around and saw Rylan duetting with Rick Astley to sing You Spin Me Round.” Donation. Me. Life… Rick arrived in 2024. With Rylan. I hate New York but fair play BBC…

“I hope the rest of the year is as fun as a Rick/Rylan duet…Rylan and Rick Astley singing ‘You Spin Me Round.’” Hello 2024… Rylan singing Dead Or Alive with Rick Astley was the best music I saw tonight…

Rylan also shared a snap in which he looked bored as he looked into the camera while writing: "New Years." New me. And all them bitches

‘Rick & Rylan: thank you, a great start to #HappyNewYear2024… I didn’t know what I needed was a duet of Rylan and Rick Astley, but it’s very welcome…

‘Welcome 2024. Thank you Rick Astley and Rylan for getting us off to a great start with that duo and good night… This, this, this!’#

Meanwhile, critics countered the support writing: “I’ve been Rick Rolled and now Rylan sings, what a bad start to 2024 #HappyNewYear… Rick Ashley and Rylan to start 2024. The only way is up…

‘Rick Astley and Rylan singing You Spin Me Round? Stop Earth, I’m getting off… Well, Rylan just ruined Rick Astley’s set… Whose idea was that?…

“Rick astley and rylan Clarke take us to 2024 in bbc1 country on their ass… I’m actually very distraught by Rylan and Rick Astley’s Dead or Alive cover which I just witnessed on live TV.”

On BBC2, the tradition continued with Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, in which the Sugababes and Rod Stewart sang hits.