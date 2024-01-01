Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    Al-Rahi presides over New Year’s Mass

    Jan 1, 2024

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, while presiding over the New Yearrsquo;s Mass, considered that Lebanon has three characteristics: coexistence, the presidency of the republic, and neutrality.

    quot;It is the duty of the Parliament, if it is its own master, to convene and elect the President of the Republic, especially since the candidates are well-known and distinguished,quot; Rahi said.

    The Patriarch pointed out that quot;thenbsp;President of the Republic is the president of all of Lebanon, and the country cannot ldquo;stand on its feetrdquo; without him.

    Al-Rahi also criticized linking the election of a president to the situation in Gaza, saying: ldquo;The election of a president should not be conditional on a final ceasefire in Gaza.rdquo;

    Finally he stressed that quot;neutrality is the essence of Lebanon, and if our country does not return to it, it will perish.quot;

