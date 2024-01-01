These 10 states lured the most movers last year— and No. 1 is unexpected

Maine saw the highest share of inbound movers in 2023, for reasons that could include access to nature and more living space.
Americans are fascinated by where people move in search of a better life.
Atlas Van Lines, a major moving company that facilitates about 80,000 relocations a year, tracks data on the number of moves into a state compared with the number of moves out.
It calculated the states with the biggest shares of inbound movers in 2023.
Take the numbers with a grain of salt: Atlas’ ranking of the places people are leaving doesn’t always align with Census-derived population data on which states are growing and which are shrinking. For example, South Carolina was the fastest-growing state from July 2022 to 2023, but doesn’t appear on Atlas’ list.
Atlas doesn’t collect information on its customers’ motivations for moving, so we’ve compiled some possible reasons people would choose each of the top 10 states. Reasons can range from a lower cost of living to better weather.
Read on for the top 10 relocation hotspots of 2023, from Texas to Maine.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 473,453 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 56%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 44%
Possible reasons: Lower cost of living, no individual income tax, better weather
Californians in particular are moving to Texas because it’s relatively inexpensive; some are able to afford a bigger home in Texas. The state’s smaller cities are particularly attractive to movers.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 8,023 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 57%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 43%
Possible reasons: Jobs in government agencies or many colleges and universities, museums, culture
Ursula Lauriston, who moved to DC to work for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, describes the city’s ambitious residents, dating scene, and snowy winters.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 895 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 57%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 43%
Possible reasons: Beautiful landscape, national parks, lower cost of living relative to some nearby states
Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, is “the last affordable city in the Southwest,” according to local real-estate agent Skip Adams, who grew up there, moved away, then moved back. Adams now advises others looking to relocate to Albuquerque.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 365,205 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 58%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 42%
Possible reasons: Better weather, no state income tax, the beach, Disney World
It’s not just retirees: Some Gen Zers, born between 1997 and 2012, have moved to Tampa and are finding it walkable, affordable, and fun.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 21,328 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 58%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 42%
Possible reasons: Cheaper homes and property taxes, access to nature
Young, outdoorsy couples and families have recently taken an interest in Arkansas. Parts of the state even offer money to people to move here. Plus, Bentonville, where Walmart is based, is having a renaissance.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 28,403 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 59%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 41%
Possible reasons: Cheaper than California, a robust tech scene, hiking, skiing
A Yelp product manager moved from San Francisco to a small town in Washington state and found his mortgage in Washington is half as much as his SF rent.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 9,934 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 59%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 41%
Possible reasons: Access to nature, lower cost of living, wide open space
A YouTuber who moved from New York City to Montana said that she could afford to move into a five-bedroom house and that overall her money goes further.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 3,051 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 60%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 40%
Possible reasons: Houses that are more affordable than in neighboring states, access to nature
A smaller New Hampshire city is a growing tech hub, while New England draws many recent college graduates.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 139,526 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 64%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 36%
Possible reasons: More affordable homes, more space, better weather, and proximity to both the mountains and the beach
People who have moved to North Carolina recently told BI they were motivated by job opportunities and a lower cost of living than in some other states.
Population change from 2022 to 2033: 6,384 new residents
Percent of inbound moves in 2023: 64%
Percent of outbound moves in 2023: 36%
Possible reasons: Access to nature, neighborly atmosphere, more space, better weather
People who have moved to Maine recently have told Business Insider they like being surrounded by nature and the extra space and joys of more rural living.