Ocean Alley keyboardist Lachlan Galbraith apologizes after a security camera caught him stealing a $17.95 bottle cap from a New Zealand store following the purchase of a $2.35 million home in Byron Bay.

Lachlan Galbraith has sincerely apologized after being caught shoplifting from a sporting goods store.

The Ocean Alley keyboardist took a $17.95 bottle cap from the Hunting and Fishing store in Queenstown, New Zealand, and was caught red-handed on CCTV.

‘It’s good to see the guys in town for their @rhythmandalps performance tonight…. Unfortunately, it seems like there was a little too much ‘confidence’ in the store today,” the store said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted .

“We know hydration is important so don’t worry, but feel free to return the @yeti_nzl Chug Cup before you leave town tomorrow.”

After being publicly criticized by the outlet, which shared a photo of the CCTV footage, Lachlan posted on his band’s Instagram page to apologize.

Lachlan Galbraith (pictured) has sincerely apologized after being caught shoplifting from a sporting goods store.

“Yesterday, in an act of complete foolishness, I stole a drink bottle cap from Queenstown Hunting and Fishing,” he said in the clip.

“It is a moment that I am not proud of and for which I feel deep regret and remorse. I apologized directly to the store team and we rectified the situation.

‘I’m sorry for disappointing our fans, the store and, of course, the band. My actions do not reflect how we behave as a band.’

It is understood Lachlan or his team returned to the store to pay for the stolen item.

It comes after the six members of Ocean Alley purchased a country property near Byron Bay on the New South Wales north coast.

The creators of Happy Sad purchased the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom ranch-style property in Middle Pocket for $2.35 million, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The tropical retreat, covering eight hectares, is situated in the Northern Rivers region, about 22 kilometers inland from the town of Byron Bay.

Ocean Alley are an alternative psychedelic rock band from Sydney’s northern beaches.

The band consists of Baden Donegal (vocals, guitar), Angus Goodwin (lead guitar), Lach Galbraith (keyboard, vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Nic Blom (bass) and Tom O’Brien (drums).

The group is currently on an international tour and is scheduled to play in Wellington and Whangamatā this week.

They will then embark on a tour of Australia before continuing on to North America and the United Kingdom.

The band released their latest single Home on September 14, ahead of the release of their new album Low Altitude Living on October 14.