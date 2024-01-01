Genoveva Casanova says intense love is “worth it” in an interview resurfaced on Spanish television as she remains hidden behind rumors of an “affair” with Crown Prince Frederik before his ascension to the Danish throne.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark prepares to ascend the throne on January 14 to become King Frederick best moment.

After photos of Crown Prince Frederik’s night out with Genoveva Casanova in Madrid emerged in early November, the Danish royal family was rocked when the Mexican socialite was forced to issue a statement strongly denying any suggestion of a romantic affair. .

Since then, Crown Prince Frederik, 55, and Crown Princess Mary, 51, who married in 2004 after meeting in a bar in Australia during the Sydney Olympics, have formed a united front, carrying out his royal duties normally. attitude.

However, Genoveva, 47, a mother of two, has cut a much more reserved figure, having only been seen a couple of times in northern Spain while walking her dogs.

spanish magazine conferenceswho first reported on Genevieve and Crown Prince Frederik’s soiree in Madrid, claims she also spent time in London with her two children, before returning to the Spanish capital for Christmas – and for keen royal watchers, a old television interview that was repeated last weekend has attracted attention.

Genoveva Casanova said in a television interview that resurfaced on the Spanish network La 2 that she loves intensely and believes that strong romantic love is “worth it.”

Lecturas reports that the old interview, repeated on La 2 on the afternoon of December 29, was published by Genoveva on her social networks.

As reported by conferencesThe Spanish network La 2 repeated an interview recorded at Genoveva’s home in Mexico in which she spoke about her love life, including her divorce from Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, with whom she still shares a close relationship.

She revealed that she considers herself a romantic person who loves intensely and said that if things don’t work out, “it’s worth the fall” for having flown so high while in love.

Although the comments are not new, Genoveva reportedly drew attention to the repeated television interview on her social media accounts, in some of her first moves since her night with Crown Prince Frederik in Madrid.

The socialite would have hidden in San Sebastián in the Arbaizenea Palace, property of her ex-husband’s family.

However, the socialite added that although she loves to love, her platonic relationships are the ones that mean the most to her and revealed that her friends will always take priority over her romantic relationships.

In another part of the interview, Genoveva reflected on her marriage to the Spanish author, with whom she shares two children.

After the marriage broke down and the divorce was finalized in 2007, Genoveva said it felt like a “defeat” in her life, but added that she allowed herself to feel the anguish.

The resurfaced interview comes after reports that the Mexican socialite was taking refuge at her ex-husband’s home, the Arbaizenea Palace, in San Sebastian as the fallout from the publication of the photos continued.

Photos taken in November showed the socialite, who was married to Cayetano Martínez de Irujo for two years, wearing a gray hoodie and a dark coat as she walked down the street, talking on the phone while walking her dogs.

Spanish magazine Hello! reported that he had stayed in the mansion, which had previously been owned by her former mother-in-law the Duchess of Alba and was bequeathed to her son Cayetano Martínez de Irujo.

This magazine reported that Genoveva goes to San Sebastián every time she needs to ‘disconnect’ from public life.

He also reported that the socialite and her ex get along “excellently,” meaning she can stay at his family properties whenever she wants.

After photos emerged of her night out with Crown Prince Frederik, a Spanish television presenter said last week that sources had told her that Genoveva was “in hiding” and had turned off her phone.

Susanna Griso said in Espejo Público: ‘Her friends have told me that she is having a very bad time.

“Right now she is hiding and has turned off her mobile phone because she doesn’t want anyone to call her.”

Photos of Genoveva and the future Danish King’s night out in Madrid appeared in Lecturas in November and are said to have been taken on October 25.

The magazine reported that the couple had attended an exhibition together, before walking through El Retiro Park and returning to their apartment to change before re-emerging a few hours later dressed in evening clothes, to go to a restaurant in the city.

The magazine alleges that the Crown Prince dined with Genoveva, a mother of two, at El Corral de la Morería that night, and the couple left the restaurant at 1am.

Following reports of the night out, Genoveva took to social media to slam “malicious” rumors of a romantic relationship between her and Danish royalty.

A statement from the socialite said: “I categorically deny statements suggesting a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me.”

He added: ‘Any statement of this kind not only completely lacks truth but also maliciously misrepresents the facts.

‘This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.’