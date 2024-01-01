Kimberley Garner shows off her incredible figure in a slew of sizzling swimsuits as she photographs her eponymous swimsuit collection on the beach in St Barts.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kimberley Garner showed off her incredible figure as she hit the beach in St Barts to photograph several swimsuits from her own collection.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, wore four of her own creations, including a tiny khaki strapless bikini, a simple purple swimsuit, a scarlet bikini and a printed lilac number with low-cut sides.

She is famous for flaunting her stunning figure, making it the best advertisement for her swimsuit collection of the same name.

Every element of the shoot was perfect to show off her lithe figure, with her abs, toned arms and endless legs on full display.

She looked incredible as she posed up a storm on the stunning beach.

It would surely show off her slender figure, no doubt the result of hours in the gym, in all its glory.

In September, the English star sent temperatures soaring as she posed for a new swimsuit shoot in Capri, Italy, while promoting her new range of men’s swimwear.

Kimberley’s purple dress helped highlight her alabaster complexion, while the look contrasted with the signature gold coins on her clothes.

Opting for pure beach vibes, she wore her hair impeccably highlighted in beachy waves while teaming the look with delicate gold jewelry.

Far from Kimberley being the only wonder on land, her photographer also put on a stunning display in a knotted white shirt and shorts with tattered hems.

Kimberley first found fame on Made In Chelsea and has made a name for herself as a successful swimsuit brand entrepreneur.

She recently talked about how she used to pose as an intern when she started the business because no one took her seriously.

She told MailOnline: “I think people sometimes think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.”

‘I was 18 when I started my first company; I had an idea, I stayed up for days learning how to register the company and learning on my own. It was very successful overnight.”

She was showing off her peachy butt in a sexy look.

She acts as a model and swimsuit creator, making her the perfect helm of the line.

She explained: ‘However, as I was only 18, no one imagined it was mine. I was a soft-spoken young blonde. No one would take me seriously or realize it was my company. So, I pretended to be the intern!

‘Handled all company meetings, phone calls and emails. When it became a success, I invested all the proceeds into founding Kimberley London.’

The actress is currently dating Andreas Anthis, as they were first spotted together in July packing on the PDA while walking their dog Sasha in London.

The former Made In Chelsea star cut an elegant figure dressed all in black as she walked hand in hand with the beau. The reality star previously dated her MIC co-star Richard Dinan.

While not much is known about the handsome boy, the couple seemed happier than ever as they toured the bustling city, stopping numerous times to enjoy a kiss.

The gold embellishments on the swimsuit only added to the elegant nature of the costumes.