Jan 1, 2024

    Occupation arrests a citizen and raids several homes in Hebron

    Jan 1, 2024

    NNA – On Monday, Israeli occupation forces arrested a citizen and searched several homes in Hebron, according to the Palestinian News Agency, quot;Wafaquot;.

    Local and security sources told the agency that the occupation forces arrested a young man from the Taiba area in the town of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron, while he was on his land.

    In the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, media activist Muhammad Awad reported that the occupation stormed several homes in the Asida and Safa neighborhoods and wreaked havoc and destruction on them.nbsp;

    Confrontations also broke out in the town, during which the occupation soldiers fired live bullets and poison gas bombs, causing a number of citizens to suffer from suffocation.

