21 martyrs and dozens wounded in enemy bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip

NNA – 21 citizens were martyred and dozens injured today, Monday, as a result of the Israeli enemyrsquo;s continued bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian News Agency, quot;Wafaquot;.

In Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, 15 citizens were martyred and dozens were injured as a result of occupation bombing that targeted citizensrsquo; homes.

In the Bir al-Na#39;ja area, west of Jabalia, 6 citizens were martyred in an occupation airnbsp;raid on several homes.

According to the agency, several citizens were injured as a result of hostile artillery shelling on the town of Zawaida in the middle of the Gaza Strip, and the occupation aircraft also launched air strikes on Juhr al-Dik and the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City, where the violent bombardment targeted areas north of Gaza City and the camps in the center.

