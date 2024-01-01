YouTube mega-star MrBeast had a cutting response to Elon Musk’s request to post content on X

MrBeast, the world’s most popular YouTuber, with 225 million subscribers.

MrBeast, the world’s most popular YouTuber, issued a cutting reply to Elon Musk’s request to post his content directly on X.

“I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you,” MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on X on Saturday.

A user then responded by asking Mr Beast to “upload on this platform too.” Musk, the owner of X, joined in the conversation, writing: “Yeah.”

In response, MrBeast wrote: “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.”

He added: “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

X began its ads revenue-sharing program last year. At the time, Musk said the first set of payments to creators totaled $5 million, with some users reporting large payouts.

However, in August, KSI, a YouTuber with more than 24 million subscribers on his channel, revealed that he only made $1,590 in a month on X, according to Mashable.

MrBeast has about 225 million subscribers on YouTube and 25 million followers on X.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, MrBeast said his videos often cost about a million dollars each to produce.

“I could be doing cheaper videos,” he said. “But I just don’t want to. I want to push the boundaries to go bigger, bigger.”

Musk seems keen to get MrBeast onside, however. Last year, he publicly defended the YouTuber after he was criticized for creating “inspiration porn” with his video “1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time.”

MrBeast and X did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

