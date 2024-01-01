What new TV shows are coming in 2024?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

All broadcast networks and streaming platforms are focused on the same thing heading into 2024: trying to get back up and running after a year in which Hollywood’s historic dual strikes paralyzed production for months.

In the wake of writers’ and performers’ strikes, streamers and networks are attempting to solidify their programming pipelines, as several scripted comedies and dramas have been hampered by the work stoppage. HBO, for example, was quick to announce that the third season of Euphoria and The white lotus as well as the second year race of The last of us it will now arrive in 2025. Other platforms, such as Amazon, have scrapped the schedule because the production delay is now affecting their marketing plans for 2025, when the streamer already has a big spend planned.

With all that in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has surveyed the television landscape to see what new scripted (and American-produced) comedies and dramas could debut in the coming year. Below is a look at each of the major platforms and what to expect as the calendar turns to 2024. Remember, as in the past, there are no guarantees at play here, as we’ve seen global pandemics and labor disputes delay even the largest samples. (Premiere dates are indicated when available. Keep track of all new and returning show release dates with THRthe practical guide.)

AMAZON

The Jennifer Salke-led streamer has high hopes for its adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise Fallfrom genre producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Western world). The big-budget drama (out April 12) stars Ella Purnell (yellow jackets) alongside Walton Goggins as Amazon hopes for success comparable to HBO’s The last of us. Elsewhere, Donald Glover returns to the screen alongside Maya Erskine (PEN15) instead of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the modified reboot of Mr and Mrs Smith (February 2) which also features Sarah Paulson and Sharon Horgan among its guest cast. Completing high-profile expectations for Amazon is expatriates (26 of January), Lulu Wang’s Nicole Kidman drama that Salke picked up in 2018.

APPLE

While we all wait to find out about the future of Ted Lasso, the iPhone maker and streamer continues to make waves with compelling originals featuring high-profile talent. Among them is the star-studded comedy. Royal Palm (spring), a look at high society starring the likes of Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern and none other than Carol Burnett. Also expected in spring The big cigar, a limited series based on the 2012 Playboy article that chronicles the persecution of the founder of the Black Panther party who, with the help of a film producer, attempts to flee to Cuba. André Holland stars. Meanwhile, in the first quarter the streamer supervised by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht debuts. The new look (Feb. 14), a historical fashion drama set in Paris starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior. And in January, Apple (not HBO) takes flight with masters of the air, the sequel produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks to Brothers band and The Pacific starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

DISNEY+

What is Disney+ without Marvel and Star Wars fee? After a year of the streamer watching television, the legacy titles flopped (RIP, Muppets Mayhem, National Treasure, Willow Tree, Mighty Ducks), Disney+ hopes Marvel fatigue doesn’t affect Hawk Eye cleave Echo, starring Alaqua Cox alongside Reckless‘s Charlie Cox and Vincent D’ONofrio, when it arrives on January 10, or WandaVision stem Agatha: Darkhold Diaries with Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza (Q4). On the animated front, X-Men ’97 It’s likely to be a smash hit when it arrives early in the new year. At Lucasfilm, expect both Leslye Headland Star Wars: The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith and Squid Game fleeting Lee Jung-jae, as well as the group led by Jude Law skeleton crew.

foreign exchange

FX is a prime example of the programming challenges faced by everyone across the film and television spectrum. shogun, the biggest-budget show the John Landgraf-led cable network has ever mounted, was originally set to premiere in 2023, but is now firmly scheduled to launch February 27 on Hulu, the streaming home of FX. As I wrote this time a year ago, the limited series based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel promises to be the cable network’s largest international production to date. Elsewhere, the cable network known for its quality ties The veil, starring Elisabeth Moss in a performance that industry observers consider one of the Emmy winner’s best yet. And what’s the most anticipated roster without the help of Ryan Murphy, who returns to FX after a seven-year hiatus with the second season of Fief. The new season of the anthology, Capote against the swans (January 31, next day on Hulu) with Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Tom Hollander and the late Treat Williams.

HBO

The Casey Bloys-led premium cable network may have had one of the worst shows of 2023, since canceled. The idol, but his 2024 looks stacked. How’s this for a combo: Sam Mendes and veepArmando Iannucci with a showrunner, Jon Brown, who has both veep and Succession Among his credits, he tackles the beleaguered superhero genre in a half-hour comedy about the behind-the-scenes of a fictional struggling superhero movie with Aya Cash (You are the worst) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday) leading the cast of The franchise (fall). Then there is The regime (spring), which will fill The crown thirst and features a cast including Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Hugh Grant and Martha Plimpton. Not to be left behind, the cabler has the A24 mini The sympathizer, Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, it features Robert Downey Jr. playing multiple roles alongside Sandra Oh.

HULU

Showtime may have overlooked Mandy Patinkin’s family comedy, but Hulu has the beloved star on the case in Death and other details, to white lotus-Murder mystery drama set aboard a cruise ship that will depart on January 16. Elsewhere, limited series We were the lucky ones brings The act Graduate Joey King returns to the streamer for the Holocaust survival drama. Then there is Chinatown interior, a crime drama that sounds like a show within a show. jury service starring Jimmy O. Yang and directed by Taika Waititi. Rounding out Hulu’s high-profile bows is Under the bridge, a true crime series starring Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone and Archie Panjabi and produced by Hulu hitmaker Liz Tigelaar.

MAXIMUM

Yes, Max is still the easiest way to watch HBO originals without cable, but its originals still rank high on the platform. Slated for election year, Bloys-led streamer will get political with Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec The girls on the bus, Based on a chapter from author Amy Chozick’s memoirs, Chasing Hilary. The stars of the series supergirl Melissa Benoist graduates and marks a new chapter in Berlanti’s prolific television career. Max will also lean heavily on parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s trove of intellectual property with Dune: Prophecy, the long-gestating prequel series starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel, as DC’s James Gunn TV era officially begins with the batman stem The Penguin starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

NETFLIX

Like FX, one of the streamer’s highest-profile new shows moved from 2023 to 2024 as 3 Body problem —the first post-game of Thrones show from creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, finally arrives on March 21. In the works since 2020, the drama that features Alexander Woo as co-showrunner of the sci-fi epic stars Eiza González (baby driver), game of Thrones graduates John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce, among others. On the other hand, say the interest in real action. Avatar the last airbender (February 22) is high would be an understatement since Netflix started the marketing Boost drama with Daniel Dae Kim, Amber Midthunder and Utkarsh Ambudkar in November linked to the 100 day marker. On the comedy front, The good place Creator Mike Schur reteams with Ted Danson for a new version of The mole agent and dead to meLiz Feldman has prepared an all-star cast for No good deed with Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson and Abbi Jacobson.

PARAMOUNT+

Billy Bob Thornton heads to West Texas for Taylor Sheridan’s new series, earth manbased on the Fast growing city podcast about the oil industry. The streamer is also expected to watch Showtime’s George Clooney-directed film. The Department bow in 2024.

PEACOCK

A holdover from the Susan Rovner era on the streamer, Seth MacFarlane’s live-action Ted (January 11) The prequel series takes the talking bear to 1993 with PaternityMax Burkholder takes over the role previously played by Mark Wahlberg in the films. Elsewhere, the streamer brings Annette Bening back to television in apples never fall, based on the novel by Big little lies‘Liane Moriarty. Sam Neill and Alison Brie co-star in the mystery family drama. also comes Those who are about to dieInspired by the acclaimed novel by Daniel Mannix, it is a multi-season drama set in the world of gladiatorial sports of ancient Rome from director and executive producer Roland Emmerich and starring Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon.