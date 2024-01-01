Tsunami Warnings Issued After Major Earthquake Strikes Japan

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on January 1, triggering evacuation warnings for residents along the country’s western coast, as continued aftershocks are expected along with the potential for tsunami activity.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (or six miles), striking at 4:10 p.m. local time northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture. The quake shook and destroyed buildings, damaged local roads, and left more than 32,500 homes without power. Photos of cracked roads and toppled buildings are already giving the rest of the world an idea of the intensity of the quakes, while footage of the earthquake and its ensuing damage has made for a disturbing watch to ring in the new year.

Just minutes after the initial 7.5-magnitude quake, an aftershock measured at 6.2-magnitude followed in the same area. Officials warn that aftershocks are to be expected for the next three to seven days, with 5.2 and 5.6-magnitude aftershocks already occurring.

