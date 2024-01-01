Emily Atack’s actress mother, Kate Robbins, breaks her silence on her daughter’s shocking pregnancy announcement.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emily Atack’s mother, Kate Robbins, has broken her silence on her daughter’s shocking pregnancy announcement.

The actress, 34, shared the happy news on Saturday that she is “delighted” to welcome her first child in April 2024.

Emily is dating nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner and the couple are said to have settled in at home as they prepare for the baby’s arrival.

The Inbetweeners star’s mother Kate, 65, who is also an actress, has shared her joy at her daughter’s unexpected news.

On Instagram, she re-shared the black and white photo of Emily’s baby announcement with the caption, ‘My baby is having a baby.’ He couldn’t be more excited if she tried it.’

The couple have a very close relationship, appearing on each other’s social networks and making joint appearances on television.

Kate recently starred in Channel 4’s The Couple Next Door and is best known for her role in the comedy series Spitting Image.

Emily announced her pregnancy on Saturday, writing on Instagram: ‘Hi everyone, it’s been a while but I’m back with some news. I am thrilled to share with all of you that we are having a baby!!

“I have never felt so happy and so terrified at the same time. Please be careful with me.

“Every day is mixed with excitement, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting, a bit like when you’ve just come down from Oblivion in Alton Towers with a hangover.

‘I have to know my body on such a crazy level. It’s made me SO appreciate what they’ve given me, I’m doing my best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

‘We can already feel that the baby is lying on a mattress of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, demanding more chocolate buttons.

‘I am very happy to be able to write all this to all of you. You have always been by my side through the years, stay with me to see me enter my era as a mother. Christ. Come on.’

The Inbetweeners star’s mother Kate, 65, who is also an actress, has shared her joy at her daughter’s unexpected news (pictured together in 2018).

Emily is five months pregnant and expecting her first child in April 2024 with her nuclear scientist boyfriend Dr. Alistair Garner.

Fans didn’t realize it before the news broke and it’s all down to Emily’s clever tricks to avoid online guessing games.

The TV personality suffered a social media blackout after vacationing in Sicily in October.

Since then, Emily has shared very select stories on the platform and has not posted to her grid, with the exception of a no-punch snap on her birthday a week before Christmas and posting photos of her dogs.

Earlier this month, Emily announced that she returned to social media to offer suggestions as to why fans had seen so little of her on the platform.

The star said she wanted to “focus on real life” after having an “incredible year”.

And he added: “But I will be back soon.” I hope you’re all living your best hungover lives and bracing yourself for family lines and wobbly, deflated inflatable beds.

Days later, the television star appeared on social media again to confirm her pregnancy.

Emily and Alistair have only been photographed together once, as they were seen getting cozy in London in September 2023.

Alistair describes himself on LinkedIn as a materials scientist and electron microscopist specializing in nuclear and aerospace applications.

He attended the University of Manchester, where he completed his doctoral and master’s studies and also worked as a teacher.

The scientist received his undergraduate degree from Keele University and is believed to be in his mid-30s.

He is now believed to be a senior consultant for Core Materials at Jacobs, a large American company.

A friend confirmed that Emily’s relationship with Alistair has been going from strength to strength and they have moved in together ahead of the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The informant said Sun: ‘Emily is delighted with the happy news and has had the pleasure of telling her family and close friends about her little one on the way. It’s the perfect end to her year and she’s overjoyed.

‘Emily is more than ready to be a mother and it is something she has dreamed of her entire life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they have moved in together.

“Family is everything to her; she herself comes from a big family and is very close to all her siblings, so she can’t wait to have one of her own. They have all rallied around her and reveled in the happy occasion.” .

Emily didn’t confirm Alistair’s identity in her pregnancy post, although her publicist confirmed that they are together, but she still referenced him through the repeated use of “we.”

The actress and TV personality had been single since splitting from her former Big Brother star and tree surgeon ex-boyfriend, Liam McGough, last year.

They sparked rumors that they got back together in July after spending the night together with some friends, but sources insisted they were just good friends.

Emily has previously been linked to several men, including singer Harry Styles, comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh and footballer Jack Grealish.