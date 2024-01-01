Rob Cross pulls off a miraculous comeback from four sets down to surprise Chris Dobey and reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship… and next faces either 16-year-old Luke Littler or Brendan Dolan.

CLICK HERE to follow live coverage of Luke Littler vs Brendan Dolan

Rob Cross pulled off one of the most sensational comebacks ever seen at the World Darts Championship as he recovered from four sets down to shock Chris Dobey.

The Alexandra Palace crowd watched in amazement as Dobey’s game disintegrated when he was just one set away from a place in the semi-finals.

Cross, the 2018 champion, rallied to win the next four sets before holding his nerve in a tense decider tie-break to complete his miraculous 5-4 victory.

Dobey achieved 17 top 180 spins during the epic Quarterfinals and Cross 10.

Cross will face the winner of the quarter-final between 16-year-old Luke Littler and Brendan Dolan later that afternoon.

Rob Cross pulled off a miraculous comeback from four sets down to reach the semi-finals.

Chris Dobey couldn’t believe what happened when he blew a commanding lead.

Cross recovered from an 8-2 deficit to defeat Dobey 11-9 in the 2022 Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Cross told Sky Sports afterwards: “Four nil down, I haven’t really played, missed a couple of chances early on and didn’t feel like myself.” But towards the end it was “move on”.

“It’s about me and I still believed it, even when I was 4-0 down. I had one of the biggest comebacks against Chris in Matchplay, so I might as well do it at the World Cup. I have nerves of steel!

Dobey took confidence from his shutout of reigning champion Michael Smith in the fourth round and averaged well over 100 while sweeping the first four sets.

Cross wasn’t playing badly, averaging a touch over the century, and broke Dobey’s shot to take the fifth set and avoid an embarrassing cover-up.

That changed the momentum and the crowd felt something special was on the line as he won the sixth and then the seventh set.

After leveling the match at 4-4, Cross served 130 to break Dobey’s shot and take a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

But ‘Hollywood’ was not yet finished and it took the next two to force sudden death.

However, Cross was not denied and shot 70 to close out one of the most notable victories seen in the famous Ally Pally oche.