French Embassy congratulates the Lebanese on the New Year: We will continue to mobilize our efforts more than ever to contribute to the return of stability in a sustainable manner

NNA – The French Embassy in Beirut circulated on Monday a congratulatory message by French Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Lebanon, Ambassador Herveacute; Magro, on the occasion of the New Year 2024, in which he extended his warmest and heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead for all the Lebanese, and expressing his appreciation for the warm generosity and hospitality with which he was received upon his resumption of office in Beirut four months ago.

He said: ldquo;I would have liked to address this congratulatory message to you in a less stressful atmosphere. The war taking place in Gaza, which is already extending to southern Lebanon, is one of the most dangerous crises that the Near East has ever experienced, and it exposes the security and stability of this country to a real threat. This is taking place at a time when Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis for several years, a crisis that has worsened for a year as a result of the institutional vacuum and the resulting disintegration of the state.rdquo;

However, Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires Margo assured that in these times of adversity, France remains fully committed to Lebanonrsquo;s side, faithful to the common history and the strong bonds of affection that unite both countries together…rdquo;This commitment aims first to avoid a regional escalation that would be disastrous for an exhausted Lebanon,rdquo; he asserted, noting that for years, his country has been playing a crucial role in maintaining the stability of southern Lebanon, especially within the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of this stability, as well as through Francersquo;s contribution to the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces.

ldquo;Today, I pay special tribute to the men and women who constitute many of these forces. We will continue to mobilize our efforts more than ever before with the aim of urging all sides to exercise restraint and to work with all parties to contribute to the return of stability in a sustainable manner,rdquo; Margo went on.

He added: ldquo;This commitment also aims to find a solution to the political crisis that is causing the paralysis of institutions and the state. Without this solution, it will not be possible to make any effort towards serious recovery for the country. This is the significance of the mission entrusted by the President of our Republic to Jean-Yves Le Drian…It is the responsibility of the future President of the Republic to bring the Lebanese together, restore trust with the international community, and work with a new government on the necessary reforms to get out of the crisis, and we will support him and accompany him in this endeavor….rdquo;

The French Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires also pledged that his country shall pursue its efforts with international partners to provide joint support to Lebanon.

ldquo;Finally, this commitment aims to help the Lebanese people face the difficulties they encounter every day, and to prepare together for the countryrsquo;s rise…Since the beginning of the crisis, we have made exceptional efforts to address humanitarian emergencies and support health institutions, security forces, and civil defense, in addition to supporting schools, universities, and cultural creativity. Here lies Lebanonrsquo;s true wealth, and the French language occupies a distinguished position in this regard. When the institutional paralysis is overcome, we will also be at your side to support the economic recovery that future Lebanese authorities must work on,rdquo; the French diplomat emphasized.

=========R.Sh.