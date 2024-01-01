A driver fleeing New York City police speeds onto a sidewalk and injures 7 pedestrians

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

NEW YORK — A driver fleeing police in Manhattan early Monday sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was trapped under a food truck hit by the sedan, according to police.

The 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle and a police officer were also taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the New York Police Department.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The accident occurred less than two hours after thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve packed Times Square, a dozen blocks north of Manhattan.

Police said officers were responding to “a possible crime” at the intersection of West 33rd St. and 7th Ave., near Penn Station, and were trying to intervene in a dispute over a vehicle. The unidentified 44-year-old driver crashed into several vehicles before accelerating on a sidewalk and crashing into the food truck. The driver was caught several blocks away.

The investigation continues, police said.