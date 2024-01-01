Jermain Defoe’s lover Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson posts cryptic New Year message insisting she is done with ‘narcissists’ as footballer reunites with ex Alisha LeMay

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jermain Defoe’s on-off lover has posted a cryptic New Year message saying she is done with ‘narcissists’ as she flew home to the UK after a holiday in Australia to move in with her mother.

Wedding planner Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson, 29, has been involved in a love triangle with former England striker and social media influencer Alisha LeMay, 31, since his divorce from wife Donna Tierney, 40, last January.

But it seems Paige is looking to move on from the relationship after spending Christmas in Australia to reflect.

It comes after Jermain, 41, was spotted going for a run with Alisha in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Expressing her intentions for 2024 on Instagram, Paige wrote: “Reflecting on 2023 has been a journey of self-discovery and growth.

Jermain reunited with his ex Alisha LeMay for a run together in north London on Sunday.

‘This year has taught me valuable lessons about resilience, compassion and the importance of surrounding myself with positive influences.

“And say goodbye to narcissists.”

He added: ‘Enter 2024 with a renewed sense of self and a commitment to positive and fulfilling relationships.

‘The journey ahead is promising and I am excited to see how the big things will unfold next year.

“Cheers to growth, resilience and a bigger, brighter future.”

Former Spurs and West Ham striker Jermain appeared to be dating both women since October as he was first spotted with Alicia, who was later seen wearing a giant diamond ring, sparking engagement rumours.

However, after their public display of commitment, Jermain was photographed enjoying dinner with Paige near their Essex home on November 9.

Her two lovers have reportedly spent time at her two mansions, the other in Hertfordshire, where Alicia is most often seen.

Jermain has yet to speak about the deal, but according to The Sun, he was having trouble deciding which of his lovers he wanted to date.

A source said: “Jermain likes to keep busy now that he’s retired, but it must be exhausting going from mansion to mansion to spend time with Paige and then Alisha. “Maybe he’s having a hard time choosing who he wants to be with.

“You both must know each other and seem very understanding of Jermain.”

Alisha previously shared a cryptic post last month about ‘lies’ and ‘overthinking’ after it was claimed she and Jermain had split.

She shared a snap on Instagram of a painting that read: “Cheer up, you’re not dead yet.” Wait, let me overthink this. I won’t tell you if you don’t.

He continued: ‘It’s not me, it’s you. Everyone lies. Happiness is expensive. Rags to riches. If you ever leave me, I’ll go with you.

Jermain’s marriage to Donna broke down just seven months after his ostentatious OK! of £200,000. Magazine wedding.

He first met the Scottish beauty therapist by liking her photos on social media.

On November 9, Jermain was seen enjoying dinner with Paige at a pub near his home in Essex before taking her back to his home there.

Alisha shared a snap at Jermain’s Hertfordshire home on November 14, five days after he was photographed driving Paige to her home in Essex.

Jermain’s marriage to Donna broke down just seven months after his ostentatious OK! of £200,000. Magazine wedding in June 2022

They met in person for the first time in January 2021 at a charity party, where she asked him for a signed jersey.

Just seven months later, he got down on one knee and proposed at a £2,500-a-night Glasgow hotel adorned with illuminated letters reading “Marry Me” and rose petals.

The couple then married in a £200,000 ceremony at Cliveden House in June 2022, with some of the 250 guests including Tottenham first-team assistant coach Ledley King and former West Ham player turned pundit , Carlton Cole.

However, just six months later, the couple had split, after Jermain was seen posting photos of himself without his wedding ring and without mentioning his wife.