Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    Iranian destroyer "Alborz" enters the Red Sea

    Jan 1, 2024

    NNA – The Iranian destroyer quot;Alborzquot; entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, according to what Tasnim News Agency announced on Monday, in light of the high level of tension related to the internationally important waterway.

    The agency did not specify the reasons for its deployment, but indicated that Iranian military vessels have been active in the region since 2009.

    Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister criticized the ldquo;double standardsrdquo; of some Western countries, according to a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that ldquo;the Israeli regime cannot be allowed… to ignite the regionrdquo; through the Gaza war.

