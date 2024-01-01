Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller is PREGNANT! The star is expecting a baby with Cam Holmes, 18 months after suffering a tragic ectopic pregnancy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Too Hot To Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are expecting a baby together.

Miller, 29, and Holmes, 27, who first met on the 2020 series of the Netflix show, revealed that their baby is due in June, and Miller will be 14 weeks pregnant.

Miller previously suffered a heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy in June 2022 and revealed to People this baby was a ‘miracle’ after his loss.

Miller said, “After what happened last time, I didn’t even know if I would want to get pregnant again in case I had to go through that again.” It sounds cliché, but it really is our little miracle. This is what excites me so much: being able to tell people that it is possible.

Miller said she realized she was pregnant again just two weeks after conceiving, and revealed that the pregnancy was a happy surprise as the couple “weren’t really trying” and she was on her period at the time of the pregnancy. conception.

She said: “I know it sounds a bit crazy, but because I was pregnant before, I had the same symptoms.” My breasts are very small naturally and they swelled immediately. They are just female instincts.

The star told Holmes she was pregnant on a trip to celebrate her birthday in October, saying: “I wish I had recorded her reaction because it looked like someone had seen a ghost. I will say it wasn’t the reaction I was expecting.” but it is more realistic.

I think because of what happened last time, he was very skeptical and was just worried, I think, what it all came down to. He was like, ‘But what if it happens again?’ “

Due to her previous ectopic pregnancy, Miller underwent an early scan at seven weeks, and was given the all-clear by doctors at 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

Emily and Cam met on the second season of Too Hot To Handle, which aired in June 2021, and having moved in together just a month and a half into their relationship, Camily had been the show’s only surviving couple in the world. real.

They celebrated their third anniversary on December 18.

The season two finalists previously revealed that they had sex seven times a day for a week when the show ended.

The couple had an instant connection from the moment they entered the villa and admitted they got a little carried away once they were finally able to sleep together.

The couple shared ultrasound snapshots of their unborn baby on Instagram.

Talking about the PrettyLittleThing PodcastEmily and Cam revealed that their friends were “worried” about them and told them their sex life might be “too much.”

Cam said: “We had an instant connection which wasn’t shown as much in the first episode, but we were instantly attracted to each other which made things a lot harder.”

In June 2022, Miller revealed that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, after finding out she was pregnant a few weeks earlier.

The Too Hot To Handle star detailed the tragic news in a lengthy Instagram post, telling her followers that she “collapsed in pain” and was rushed to hospital.

Emily detailed that she was “extremely emotional” after the surgery and suffered a panic attack, adding that despite the physical pain, “mentally it was even more difficult.”

The television personality explained that despite the ‘shock’ of pregnancy she was ‘pretty excited’ before being admitted to the ER with stomach pain.

Alongside a photo of her hospital bed, Emily wrote: “A few weeks ago I found out I was pregnant. Although it was a shock, it was something I was also very excited about.

‘However, on Tuesday. I collapsed while I was in the shops. I can’t even describe the pain to you; It felt like my entire stomach collapsed and I was quickly rushed to the hospital. I waited in A&E until 3pm the next day, when they finally did the scan.’

She continued: ‘As I lay on the table squeezing Cam’s hand, the two nurses were silent. I asked her if everything was okay and she replied, “I’m going to get a second opinion from my colleague.” The three nurses met and confirmed that she had something called an ectopic pregnancy.

‘For those who haven’t heard of this (like me), it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in the fallopian tube, which is fatal and if I had left it much longer, my fallopian tube would have burst.

‘It’s one of those things you think will never happen to you. He was so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby, but I was also about to have my fallopian tubes and potentially my ovary removed.

“All I wanted to do was talk to my mother and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying.”

Emily and Cam met on the second season of Too Hot To Handle, which aired in June 2021, and having moved in together just a month and a half into their relationship, Camily had been the show’s only surviving couple in the world. real (pictured June 2021). )

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

The fallopian tubes are the tubes that connect the ovaries to the uterus. If an egg gets stuck in them, it will not become a baby and your health may be at risk if the pregnancy continues.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to save the pregnancy. It usually needs to be removed through medication or surgery.