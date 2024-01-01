Army Commander inspects 5th Intervention Regiment’s Command in Kfardounine, UNIFIL Commander’s Reserve Unit in Deir Kifa

Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    NNA – Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, inspected today the command of the Fifth Intervention Regiment in Kfardounine, where he was briefed on the missions carried out in the context of developments at the southern border.

    He also met with the officers and soldiers and offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Sergeant Abdul Karim Al-Mekdad, who lost his life while carrying out his duty as part of an army military post in al-Adaisseh in south Lebanon, which was bombed by the Israeli enemy on December 5, 2023, in addition to the injury of a number of soldiers.

    Aoun considered that quot;the steadfastness of the members of the regiment and other units deployed in the south in the face of the current challenges is important for the people of the region,quot; praising their sacrifices and considering that quot;their dedication to their comrades in performing their missions reassured the Lebanese during the holidays.quot;

    The Army Chief then moved to the UNIFIL Commander#39;s reserve unit base in Deir Kifa, where he met the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Seacute;bastien Lecornu, who was visiting the unit.

    General Aoun commended the efforts of the unit and other UNIFIL members, and their professionalism and sacrifices in performing their duty, underlining the importance of cooperation between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL within the framework of UN Resolution # 1701, especially amidst the current exceptional circumstances.

