Blake Lively offers a rare look at the bedroom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds in their New York home (and her bed is NOT made!)

Hollywood bombshell Blake Lively doesn’t usually post too many photos from her home.

But on Monday, the 36-year-old actress gave a very rare look at the home she shares with Ryan Reynolds and their four children: they have James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, as well as a baby of nine months. -old baby whose name has not yet been revealed.

The Gossip Girl star was seen standing in her room, which overall had a very rustic look. The bed was not made and in the background you could see her large bathroom and a long hallway.

Taylor Swift’s blonde best friend was remembering the day she wore a sparkly gold dress to the Michael Kors show in New York City in September.

The last time he took a good look at his property was in 2022.

There was a lot to take in with that new photo.

To the left was a bed with a moss green velvet frame that had latte mocha beige and olive green sheets with a light blue blanket on the bottom.

Next to her bed was a nightstand with a pink mug, and on the bed was an oil painting with a gold frame and double gold and white wall sconces.

On the ceiling was a champagne beige chandelier that looked like a flower and on the wooden floor was a pale beige and light green rug.

The bathroom behind her had a weathered wooden doorway with dark brown framed windows above. Inside the bathroom was a marble bathtub and a red rug under a chandelier.

To the right was a long hallway with a window at the end and a plant on the windowsill.

There were also framed pictures hanging on the wall and one on the floor with recessed lighting in the beamed ceiling.

You could also see her champagne chandelier and double wall sconce.

In 2022 she was seen standing in the living room.

She was posing before the Met Gala in May.

‘Let’s go back to the ‘previous night’ party. A little hint of what’s to come thanks to @thombrowne. Yes, I took them on a self-timer because everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry, team. You deserved better,” the actress wrote in her Instagram caption.

Although only one section of the house could be seen, it was revealing.

The beige sofa appeared to be U-shaped and was made of leather with a steel frame. There was a mohair bench next to it and there were other chairs with floral prints next to the sofa. There was also a photo gallery wall with framed black and white photographs.

There was a loft feel with a brick wall, worn wood floors, and a large washed wood beam that seemed to be a necessary part of the structure. And you could also see a French window with an arched wall around it.

But all eyes were drawn to the very large, tiered chandelier that clashed with the rustic theme of the home.

It is not known which house he was in. It could have been the Manhattan apartment where Lively usually stays or it could have been the large property in Pound Ridge, New York, that she and Reynolds purchased in 2012 for about $5 million.

The blonde bombshell was taking test photos of a look she was going to wear to a pre-Met Gala dinner in New York before taking on hosting duties for the annual fashion event.

Here she stood next to a washed wooden beam that seemed to dominate every shot.

There are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms on nearly 12 acres of land. There is also a barn on the premises.

The red carpet favorite was trying on a white and silver sequin dress that she ended up wearing to Anna Wintour’s exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York in May 2022.

Before hosting fashion’s biggest night with other big names, the actress ended up adding an unusual coat and carrying a navy blue bag with a gold chain strap.

She added even more sparkle to the bold ensemble with chunky rings and a few studded earrings.

Blake’s long, windblown honey blonde hair looked beautiful, worn in loose waves. The star added a simple touch of glam to her fresh-face makeup look with a sweet coral lip.

Another angle from the same room: Blake is seen next to the mohair bench in a previous Instagram. In the background you can see a painting and an espresso machine.

What a super cozy house: And in this image, it is seen in a room with large stones on the walls and thin boards on the floor.

More from her mansion: In 2016, Lively also shared an image of her incredible shoe rack complete with a marble island top.

Happy in her closet: The mermaid was also seen wearing a crop top while taking a selfie with her Louis Vuitton bag

This comes after Reynolds said he believes parents are “much better equipped” to handle their children these days.

The 46-year-old actor has four children with Lively and explained that people are much more “self-aware” today than during his own upbringing.

He told People: “I think it’s more about talking to them about everything.” It is sincere when I say that I have a great interest in your days and how things are going.

“I think as parents we are now much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our children than we were when I was a child.

‘It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s what we worry about most: self-awareness with our children. Don’t be happy, don’t be anything, just be aware of yourself and welcome everything.’

The Deadpool star, who was initially married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011, added that the entire family is “doing great” after welcoming the newcomer and joked that the entire house is a “zoo,” but admitted that he and his wife would not have had four children if they “didn’t love” being parents.

He said, Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it. ‘We are very excited. Everyone is very well. Actually, everyone is doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out now, we would be in deep, deep trouble. It’s a zoo around here. This is my office and to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life here!’