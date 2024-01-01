Rude awakening: 4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles on New Year’s Day

The earthquake occurred 12 miles off the coast of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County at 8:27 a.m.

Residents as far away as Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Temecula, Mission Viejo and Catalina Island reported shaking.

It comes after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Japan – the seismic activity was 100,000 times greater than the 4.1 quake off Los Angeles.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles on New Year’s Day.

In a rude awakening for hungover revelers, the earthquake struck 12 miles offshore from the city of Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County at 8:27 a.m.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3, but was later revised to 4.1 by the United States Geological Survey.

The tremor, which had a depth of seven miles, was felt throughout the county. Residents as far away as Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Temecula, Mission Viejo and Catalina Island reported shaking.

It comes after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Japan – the seismic activity was 100,000 times greater than the 4.1 quake off Los Angeles.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles off the coast of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County at 8:27 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in California.

The offshore tremor was “too small to even speak of tsunamis,” said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones in X.

In the past ten days, there has been at least one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or larger centered nearby.

There are an average of five earthquakes each year in the Los Angeles metropolitan region with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0.