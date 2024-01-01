Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    The Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Twisted, Teenage Mutant Ninja Nightmare

    By

    Jan 1, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    The Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Twisted, Teenage Mutant Ninja Nightmare

    Screenshot via Ron Filipkowski/Twitter/X

    If Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party is any indication, the New York City sewers have a tunnel that leads all the way down the coast to Palm Beach.

    The former president’s lavish parties have taken a hit in the years since his disgraced exit from office, and it seems as though Trump and his exclusive private membership club aren’t looking to change that soon. If anything, things have only taken a severe left turn for the bizarre.

    For this year’s New Year’s Eve festivities, the venue booked noted one-hit-wonder Vanilla Ice as its headliner. Trump could be seen in audience videos during the party, bobbing his head along to the pop-rapper’s biggest song, “Ice Ice Baby.” Never one to comply with anyone else’s requests, Trump did not raise his arms when Vanilla Ice told the audience, “Get your hands in the air, it’s a new year!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    New Year’s Day Crash Kills 5 People on NYC Parkway: Police

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Australian shares could hit all-time high in 2024, but potential recession threatens those prospects

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Liverpool vs Newcastle – Premier League: Live scores, team news and updates as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    New Year’s Day Crash Kills 5 People on NYC Parkway: Police

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Australian shares could hit all-time high in 2024, but potential recession threatens those prospects

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Liverpool vs Newcastle – Premier League: Live scores, team news and updates as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Sol de Janeiro shuts down claims its body butter attracts wolf spiders after Sephora reviews go viral

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy