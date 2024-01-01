New Year’s Day travel nightmare: Pro-Palestinian mob targets roads around JFK Airport causing gridlock for miserable passengers leaving NYC

<!–

A pro-Palestine mob has created a New Year’s Day nightmare by blocking JFK airport and surrounding roads, causing a gridlock for travelers.

The protest was organized by the pro-Palestinian group called WOL and instructed participants to flood JFK Terminal 4 on Monday.

Only passengers with boarding passes and employees with valid forms of identification may enter the JFK Air Train at Jamacia Station.

Cars can be seen driving on the highway leading to the airport as protesters chant “NYD KKK, IDF, you are all the same.”

‘If anyone is leaving JFK Airport today, please plan to travel to the airport in advance. There are protests planned today and will cause delays. We don’t want anyone to miss their flights! Safe travels and happy new year,” the NYPD’s transportation chief said in a post on X.

Traffic is blocked near the airport leading to passenger terminals at I-678 South and Exit C.