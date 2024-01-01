Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    New Year’s Day travel nightmare: Pro-Palestinian mob targets roads around JFK Airport causing gridlock for miserable passengers leaving NYC

    By

    By Emma Richter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 1:51 PM EST, January 1, 2024 | Updated: 14:06 EST, January 1, 2024

    A pro-Palestine mob has created a New Year’s Day nightmare by blocking JFK airport and surrounding roads, causing a gridlock for travelers.

    The protest was organized by the pro-Palestinian group called WOL and instructed participants to flood JFK Terminal 4 on Monday.

    Only passengers with boarding passes and employees with valid forms of identification may enter the JFK Air Train at Jamacia Station.

    Cars can be seen driving on the highway leading to the airport as protesters chant “NYD KKK, IDF, you are all the same.”

    ‘If anyone is leaving JFK Airport today, please plan to travel to the airport in advance. There are protests planned today and will cause delays. We don’t want anyone to miss their flights! Safe travels and happy new year,” the NYPD’s transportation chief said in a post on X.

    The protest was organized by the pro-Palestinian group called WOL and they instructed participants to flood JFK Terminal 4 on Monday.

    𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚- The planned Palestinian ‘JFK FLOOD FOR GAZA’ protest at JFK International Airport in Queens, New York is already ramping up and hundreds of protesters are already gathering to begin.

    Police at New York City’s JFK Airport are making major… pic.twitter.com/oCF5zIHAia

    – Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 1, 2024

    Only passengers with boarding passes and employees with valid forms of identification may enter the JFK Air Train at Jamacia Station.

    Traffic is blocked near the airport leading to passenger terminals at I-678 South and Exit C.

