Travis Kelce leads celebrations in Chiefs locker room after Kansas City clinches AFC West crown… before tight end parties with girlfriend Taylor Swift: ‘New Year’s Eve isn’t the only thing What will we celebrate tonight!’

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes led the celebrations as the Kansas City Chiefs toasted another AFC West title on Sunday.

‘New Year’s Eve isn’t the only thing we’ll be celebrating tonight!’ the reigning Super Bowl champions wrote on social media along with a selection of photos from inside the Arrowhead locker room.

Kansas City has endured a challenging season, losing six games, including five of its previous eight before Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Kelce has also been through some problems, but after the game he went out to toast the New Year with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 25-17 victory over Cincinnati moved the Chiefs to 10-6 and ensured they will finish the season atop the AFC West.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bengals

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses his players after they clinched another AFC West title.

Kelce applauds after Mahomes salutes Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker during the celebrations.

Chris Jones presents a gift to Reid on behalf of the players after the win over the Bengals.

That called for celebrations inside the home locker room at Arrowhead on Sunday, with head coach Andy Reid receiving gifts from his players.

‘Happy New Year and how about those Chiefs?’ the coach said, addressing his team. “Good job guys, I’m proud of you, very proud.”

Kansas City has reigned in the AFC West since 2016 and manager Chris Jones praised Reid before presenting him with a gift bag.

‘For the eighth year in a row, the big man, Big Red, Coach Reid!’ Jones said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was another player who addressed his teammates. He singled out kicker Harrison Butker for praise and told the locker room, “Come back ready for next week to make the playoffs!”

Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift brought in 2024 with a kiss at a party in Kansas City

Later on Sunday, Kelce and Swift kissed as the clock struck midnight in Kansas City, and the couple celebrated the arrival of 2024 with a glitzy party surrounded by friends.

Video of the party surfaced on social media on New Year’s Day, with the singer and NFL star caught on camera in a passionate embrace in several clips from the party.

Kelce wore a stylish suit for the party, while Swift wore a sparkly dress for the occasion.

The friends shared several videos from the night, with a close friend of Kelce filming the room as the clock struck midnight and inadvertently captured the couple kissing.