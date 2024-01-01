Russia’s suspicious death count ticks higher as pro-Putin politician falls from a third-story window

Vladimir Egorov was a pro-Putin politician who seemingly fell to his death from the third-story window of his home.

MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Egorov, a pro-Putin politician, fell to his death out of a third-story window last week.Egorov was 46 at the time of his death, Russian media outlets reported.The incident adds to a string of high-profile figures who died under suspicious circumstances.

A prominent Russian politician fell out of a third-story window last week, adding to Russia’s growing toll of suspicious high-profile deaths.

Vladimir Egorov, a politician in Putin’s United Russia party, was found dead outside his Tobolsk home on Wednesday after falling from a third-story window, Russian media outlets reported.

According to a CNN report citing Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, Egorov was just 46 at the time of his death.

Russia’s state-run media service TASS reported the politician was found dead in Toblosk, the city where he lived. Baza, an unofficial Telegram channel with links to national security services, clarified that the politician was found dead in the courtyard outside his home, per CNN’s report.

An autopsy is underway to confirm details of Egorov’s death, which couldn’t be confirmed by investigators at the time, Kommersant reported. Investigators found no “external signs of criminal death” on his body, the outlet said.

Egorov’s death adds to a string of mysterious high-profile deaths in Russia, which include public figures and prominent businessmen falling out of windows, death by suicide, or otherwise dying of unclear or bizarre circumstances.

Some of those figures have been noted to be vocal critics of Putin. Patel Antov, a policymaker who criticized Russia’s war with Ukraine, died falling from a hotel window in late 2022.

Ravil Maganov, an energy oligarch who was also critical of Russia’s war, died falling out of the window of a hospital room, which law enforcement said was likely a suicide.

But not all of those who have died under mysterious circumstances were overtly anti-Putin. Anna Tsareva, an editor at a pro-Putin newspaper who was found dead in her apartment in mid-December, TASS originally reported. Her death comes about a year after the death of her boss, editor-in-chief Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, who was also known to be a Putin supporter.

Read the original article on Business Insider