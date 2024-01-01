Tragedy struck on Monday morning in New York City when a fatal car accident claimed the lives of five people, police said.

The incident occurred on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens, as a Mazda traveling north collided with another vehicle around 6 a.m. The collision, near the Whitestone Bridge, resulted in the deaths of all five occupants of the Mazda, according to the New York Police Department. Distressing images from the scene depict the overturned car on the parkway.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other involved vehicle was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. As of now, the New York Police Department has refrained from disclosing the identities of the five individuals who lost their lives.

Authorities are actively investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The post New Year’s Day Crash Kills 5 People on NYC Parkway: Police appeared first on Breaking911.