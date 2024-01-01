Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    New Details Emerge in Olympic Cyclist’s Death, Hubby’s Arrest

    By

    Jan 1, 2024 , , , , , ,
    New Details Emerge in Olympic Cyclist’s Death, Hubby’s Arrest

    Quinn Rooney/Getty

    When police announced Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins’ death, they said only that she was struck and killed by a utility vehicle driven by her husband and fellow pro cyclist Rohan Dennis.

    But now the Adelaide Advertiser reports new details about the incident that has left the cycling word in shock and Dennis facing charges of dangerous driving.

    According to the newspaper, police who have viewed security video believe Hoskins, 32, jumped into the hood of the $50,000 Volkswagen while Dennis, 33, was behind the wheel and tried to grab the door handle.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    10-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Another 10-Year-Old With Father’s Stolen Gun

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    A crash on a New York City parkway leaves 5 dead

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Big Brother lovebirds Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan ring in the New Year on a romantic getaway in Mallorca, with fancy dinners, champagne and a steamy midnight kiss.

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    10-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Another 10-Year-Old With Father’s Stolen Gun

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    A crash on a New York City parkway leaves 5 dead

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Big Brother lovebirds Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan ring in the New Year on a romantic getaway in Mallorca, with fancy dinners, champagne and a steamy midnight kiss.

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Donald Trump explains why Melania is missing from Christmas card and campaign trail

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy