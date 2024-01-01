Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    A crash on a New York City parkway leaves 5 dead

    NEW YORK — Five people were killed when the car they were traveling in crashed on a New York City parkway Monday morning, police said.

    The Mazda was heading north on Cross Island Parkway in the borough of Queens when it collided with another vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. All five people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Whitestone Bridge, according to the New York Police Department. .

    Photographs from the scene show the car overturned on the road.

    The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.

    Police did not immediately identify the five people who died.

    The investigation into the accident continued.

