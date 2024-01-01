10-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Another 10-Year-Old With Father’s Stolen Gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Sunday, authorities in Sacramento County, California, took a 53-year-old man and his child into custody following an incident where the boy, armed with a stolen gun from his father’s car, fatally shot a 10-year-old, as reported by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The event transpired in the Foothill Farms community on Saturday afternoon when the man instructed his son to retrieve cigarettes from his vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office statement released on Sunday, the boy not only retrieved a gun from the car but also boasted about his father possessing a firearm. Subsequently, he shot the victim at least once and fled to a nearby apartment.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the injured victim, bleeding from the head and neck. Immediate life-saving efforts, including CPR, were administered until first responders from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived. Despite these efforts, the child succumbed to the injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Arkete Davis, the 53-year-old father, is suspected of attempting to dispose of the firearm by placing it in a trash can, with authorities alleging that the weapon was stolen. The victim was identified as Keith “KJ” Frierson by family members, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The identity of the juvenile suspected shooter has been withheld. The latter has been booked on suspicion of murder, while Davis faces charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal storage of a firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, and acting as an accessory to a crime after the fact, as per inmate records.

Davis is currently held on $500,000 bail, and his scheduled court appearance is set for Wednesday, according to inmate records.

