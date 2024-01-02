Russia kicked off the new year with a record-breaking exploding drone attack on Ukraine and threats of more to come

The falling debris from a Russian drone caused a fire at the Shukhevych Museum.

Russian forces launched a record number of explosive-laden one-way attack drones at targets across Ukraine on New Year’s Day, the Associated Press reported.

The attack involving 90 Shahed-style drones followed an attack on Russian territory Saturday that killed at least 25 people, according to Russian officials. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Russian soil since the country invaded Ukraine 22 months ago.

And that attack was preceded by a massive barrage of Ukraine involving more than a hundred missiles and dozens of drones that is said to have killed at least 30 people and injured at least 140 others.

During a hospital visit on New Year’s Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would “intensify” its attacks against Ukraine and that more strikes will come.

The Ukrainian air force claimed that 87 of the drones launched in Russia’s New Year’s Day attack were shot downed by its air defenses, per Reuters. Still, there were casualties.

Drones have played a significant role in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The latest attack and Putin’s warning appear to hint at what experts have said was likely to come: a ramping up of drone strikes.

“The Russians will likely intensify the current level of drone strikes that they’re doing against Ukraine in the winter,” George Barros, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, previously told Insider in September.

During the previous winter, Russia repeatedly targeted Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones, the country’s key energy infrastructure in particular.

