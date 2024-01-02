It looks like Tesla just lost the EV crown to China

Tesla

BYD’s fourth-quarter sales surpass what Tesla is expected to report.China’s BYD has been nipping at Elon Musk’s heels all year.Tesla is losing its chokehold on the EV market as more competitors enter.

China’s BYD just set a high bar for Tesla to clear in order to defend its title as the world’s top seller of electric cars.

The Chinese automaker reported fourth-quarter EV sales of 526,409 cars. That far surpasses what Tesla is expected to deliver in Q4 — around 476,000 cars — according to a December 14 note from Deutsche Bank.

This would be the first time BYD surpassed Tesla in quarterly deliveries, after nipping at Elon Musk’s heels for the latter half of 2023.

A win for BYD would signal the next stage in the long-awaited Chinese takeover of the electric vehicle segment. Companies like BYD have made huge strides in quality and affordability that could aid them in entering the US market. Meanwhile, US-based brands are losing popularity among buyers in China.

BYD sells the vast majority of its vehicles in China.

Tesla has been losing its chokehold on the electric-vehicle market for much of the past year as more rivals enter the space and customers have more options. This has led to a series of price cuts in the US and China that cut into Tesla’s profits.

Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday morning. Despite a turbulent year for the electric vehicle maker, Tesla is expected to come close to Musk’s goal of 1.8 million vehicle deliveries for the year, according to Deutsche Bank.

