Live: ASX200 expected to open lower on first trading day of 2024

Hello, everyone,

It is the first trading day of 2024 and the ASX200 Futures suggest that the local stock market will lose a little bit of value when the market opens this morning.

The latest Wall Street trading session saw losses for all three major US stock markets (the Yes&P500he Dow Jonesand the Nasdaq), and is expected to arrive in Australia this morning.

The final months of 2023 saw extremely strong gains for our stock market. It pushed the index to a near-record high as the year drew to a close, making some super fund managers very happy (saving/confirming some reputations in the process, depending on how you look at it).

We will see how the situation develops today, while much of the country will be on vacation.