Jennifer Love Hewitt ‘went through a lot that no one knew’ in 2023 as she reflects on the year: ‘Grateful for that privacy’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflected on her 2023 during a candid post she shared on New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

The 44-year-old actress, who posted a makeup-free selfie alongside her note, revealed that she “went through a lot that no one knew.”

She added that she was “grateful for that privacy” and did not elaborate on what it was about.

Jennifer also wrote that she had the ‘longest cold of my life’ in 2023, as well as celebrating 10 years with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, 45.

Jennifer wrote: ‘This year I went through a lot of things that no one knew. And I was grateful for that privacy. I had a great time being a mom at home with my kids.

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflected on her 2023 during a candid post she shared on New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

‘I learned to be a better baker. I learned that it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically, and emotionally. I prayed a lot and manifested myself. Belly laughed harder than ever.

Adding: ‘I had the longest cold of my life. He was forced to have more faith than normal. I learned to love exercising as a benefit to my mental health. I took a chance on myself and my biggest dreams.

‘I felt more deeply distressed and was able to let go more. I felt my mom around us and I saw signs that she was,” Jennifer said.

His mother, Patricia Mae Hewitt, died in 2012 from complications of cancer at age 67.

‘I said goodbye to things that don’t bring positivity to my life and made room for many good things in 2024. I celebrated 10 years with my boy. I have some tattoos. And really letting everything I needed to learn teach me. And here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and full of hope.

And he concluded: ‘I will pray that our world improves this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and anguish. Love everyone and happy new year!’

His mother Patricia Mae Hewitt died in 2012 from complications of cancer at age 67; In 2023, she shared a sweet tribute to her mother on her Instagram.

In September 2021, she welcomed her third child, a boy, with her husband Brian Hallisay, and revealed that they named him Aidan James.

She, Jennifer, announced the birth of baby number three with a black and white photo of her belly with writing.

He also revealed in the caption of the Instagram post that they called him Aidan James.

Jennifer wrote: ‘Well that’s how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big success. It is said that women abandon their bodies in childbirth… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together. It was a great honor for me to pick you up, Aidan James. Now let’s go back to snuggling and resting.

News: Welcomed her third child, a boy, with husband Brian Hallisay; In September 2021, Jennifer announced the birth of baby number three with a black and white photo of her baby bump with writing on it.

Love Birds: Jennifer and Brian, married in 2013, are also parents to daughter Autumn James, nine, and son Atticus James, seven.

Jennifer announced she was pregnant with her third child in May 2021, and the 9-1-1 star shared a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test.

She wrote: ‘Oh darling! We have another one on the way. I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with all of you.’

Jennifer and Brian, married in 2013, are also parents to daughter Autumn James, nine, and son Atticus James, seven.