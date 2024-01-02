New Year’s Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Downtown Los Angeles

A New Year’s celebration in downtown Los Angeles turned tragic as two people were killed, and eight others sustained injuries during a shooting at an unauthorized party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The incident unfolded shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street. Two victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while at least three others were transported to the hospital in varying conditions, as confirmed by LAPD authorities. A majority of the wounded individuals made their way to the hospital on their own, as mentioned by LAPD Lt. Adkins.

The LAPD has not disclosed the identities of the deceased victims, and it has been clarified that they do not believe the victims were homeless. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this point. As of now, no arrests have been made, and a description of the suspect or suspects is not readily available. While investigators are leaning away from a gang-related motive, they have not completely ruled out that possibility. The shooting is currently under active investigation by the LAPD.

