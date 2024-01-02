Bill Clinton Identified as ‘John Doe 36’ — Among 170 Names to Be Revealed in Jeffrey Epstein Files

In the upcoming release of court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton is reportedly designated as “John Doe 36,” as revealed in a recent report. The documents, anticipated to be made public this week, pertain to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

References to Clinton, aged 77, appear over 50 times in these redacted documents, according to ABC News. Much of the mentions are linked to Giuffre’s efforts to compel Clinton’s testimony against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner and co-conspirator.

The context of several Clinton references is expected to revolve around Maxwell and Giuffre’s endeavors to compel Epstein to reveal information in 2016. During a deposition in the mentioned lawsuit, Epstein frequently invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

The released documents are not anticipated to implicate Clinton in any unlawful activities, as reported by ABC. Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska ruled just before Christmas that the names of more than 170 individuals, formerly known as John and Jane Does, with connections to Epstein, would be disclosed in the new year.

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, the release of these documents is scheduled to commence on January 2nd.

