Viral Carriage-Horse Driver Sued for Ruining Rival’s Reputation

Richard B. Levine/Getty

A Central Park carriage driver hit with animal abuse charges after his exhausted, elderly horse collapsed last year on a sweltering Manhattan street and later died also ruined a fellow New York City carriageman’s business in the process, a new lawsuit alleges.

Viral video emerged in August 2022 of Ian McKeever flogging the 26-year-old standardbred, sprawled out in Midtown during rush hour, while shouting, “Get up! Get up! C’mon, get up!”

The horse, named Ryder, was saved by responding NYPD officers but was euthanized several months later. The footage prompted a renewed call for a ban on carriage horses in the city. In November, McKeever was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

Read more at The Daily Beast.