Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Viral Carriage-Horse Driver Sued for Ruining Rival’s Reputation

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , ,
    Viral Carriage-Horse Driver Sued for Ruining Rival’s Reputation

    Richard B. Levine/Getty

    A Central Park carriage driver hit with animal abuse charges after his exhausted, elderly horse collapsed last year on a sweltering Manhattan street and later died also ruined a fellow New York City carriageman’s business in the process, a new lawsuit alleges.

    Viral video emerged in August 2022 of Ian McKeever flogging the 26-year-old standardbred, sprawled out in Midtown during rush hour, while shouting, “Get up! Get up! C’mon, get up!”

    The horse, named Ryder, was saved by responding NYPD officers but was euthanized several months later. The footage prompted a renewed call for a ban on carriage horses in the city. In November, McKeever was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles, Video Shows

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Brooke Burke, 52, reveals what she will do in 2024 to ‘build my self-confidence’ as she shows off her bikini abs while in Malibu

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Al Roker divides the internet with his Rose Bowl Parade appearance – as some viewers claim he ‘ruined’ the event while others declare they ‘won’t stand’ for ‘slander’ against Today host

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles, Video Shows

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Brooke Burke, 52, reveals what she will do in 2024 to ‘build my self-confidence’ as she shows off her bikini abs while in Malibu

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Al Roker divides the internet with his Rose Bowl Parade appearance – as some viewers claim he ‘ruined’ the event while others declare they ‘won’t stand’ for ‘slander’ against Today host

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    US Navy says the Ford carrier strike group is finally heading home after its first full deployment was upended by war

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy