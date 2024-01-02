Al Roker divides the internet with his Rose Bowl Parade appearance – as some viewers claim he ‘ruined’ the event while others declare they ‘won’t stand’ for ‘slander’ against Today host

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Al Roker has divided the Internet over his appearance at the Rose Bowl Parade, with some viewers claiming he “ruined” the event and others declaring they “won’t tolerate” “slander” against the Today host.

The acclaimed meteorologist, 69, covered the annual New Year’s Day procession with fellow Today star Hoda Kotb for NBC, but as Al commented on the parade, some people online weren’t amused by his jokes. .

X, formerly known as Twitter, was inundated with posts criticizing his continuous jokes and one-liners.

Some called her comments “embarrassing,” “irritating” and “exaggerated” and said they changed the event’s broadcast to another network because of her, while others defended the longtime TV star.

So many users talked about his appearance that his name became a trending topic on the platform.

“Al Roker is the reason I can’t watch the Rose Bowl parade,” one person wrote.

‘Al Roker is terrible this morning… He needs to shut up. “He’s ruining the parade,” someone else got angry.

Another outraged user added: “Who let Al Roker have free rein over the microphone?”

“I love the Rose Parade every January 1st. But this year, Al Roker’s improv is so irritating, annoying, over the top and irritating,” a fourth post read.

A fifth said: “Al Roker is completely ruining this beautiful event.” Please stop making stupid jokes and announce the tickets.’

“Al Roker is practicing the ancient art of extreme shaming during this Rose Parade,” another user wrote.

One person even encouraged Al to “retire” after watching the event, adding, “It’s painful to hear.”

Other X users showed their support for the TV star and encouraged others to stop attacking him.

‘I turned it off and went to ABC. “Very professional compared to Al Roker’s horrible comedy flop,” someone else added.

“Apparently all the hungover Grinches are complaining about Al Roker being too happy today,” one defender wrote. “There are a lot more problems in the world, people.”

‘Wow, there are a lot of comments about Al Roker today… First day of the New Year and people are already feeling miserable/insufferable. Do some therapy or enjoy some time outside,” someone else said.

“I will not tolerate Al Roker’s smear on my timeline,” another user announced.

Others called him “hilarious” and “the GOAT,” while a different person encouraged others to “let the man live.”

The Rose Parade began in 1890 and takes place each year on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

This leads to the coveted College Football Playoff game at the Rose Bowl. This year, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines.

The theme of this year’s parade was Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language and featured performances by Jordin Sparks, Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child and David Archuleta.