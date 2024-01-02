Brooke Burke, 52, reveals what she will do in 2024 to ‘build my self-confidence’ as she shows off her bikini abs while in Malibu

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brooke Burke was spotted in a colorful bikini on Monday while in Malibu while speaking to DailyMail.com about her 2024 fitness goals.

The former champion and Dancing With The Stars co-host said she hopes to “reset” her body for more energy.

That means you will use meditation more as part of your daily routine.

‘I use a meditation guided by my voice to help me relax. It’s about mind, body and soul together,” she shared.

“Through daily meditation, we will retrain our brain and develop new habits to change our perspective and achieve and complete our wellness goals,” he added.

“I guide my followers through mindfulness training and practices designed to not only strengthen their self-confidence, but also their mental resilience.”

And he also said that feeling good has a lot to do with ‘community, connection and awareness.’

‘Meditation helps reduce stress, control anxiety and improve sleep. Helps prolong attention span, reduce age-related memory loss, and promote emotional health. It can even help control pain, reduce blood pressure and promote recovery. Most importantly, meditation encourages kindness,” Brooke said.

‘And the world could always use more kindness!’

According to Psychology Today, ‘meditation is a mental exercise that trains attention and awareness. Its purpose is often to curb reactivity to one’s own negative thoughts and feelings, which, although they can be disturbing and disruptive and hijack attention from one moment to the next, are invariably fleeting.

The site also shared that there are many benefits: ‘It is impossible for us to make our thoughts go away; Often, the more we try to suppress them, the louder they become. But practicing meditation can help clear the chatter from your mind. Studies show that meditating for even just 10 minutes increases alpha waves in the brain (associated with relaxation) and decreases anxiety and depression.

In December, Brooke spoke to DailyMail.com about how to get enough rest.

“You need to sleep at least eight hours a night,” the Maxim cover girl shared.

“You can get by with fewer hours, for example, seven hours is fine, but eight is better because sleep allows the body to recover.”

He also noted that sleeping eight hours is a blessing. “It’s basic and keeps you young,” she shared.

According to the Center for Disease Control and PreventionEight hours a night is a good sleep goal, adding that “good quality sleep is also essential,” the site shared that not constantly waking up to noises like snoring is vital.

This comes after the star spoke to DailyMail.com about the plugging diet. 21 Day Fitness Challenge.

He talked about the joys of intermittent fasting, which is becoming increasingly popular. It means eating within an eight-hour period and then not eating for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

“It’s a simple but powerful concept: limit eating to an 8-hour period and fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day,” Brooke told DailyMail.com.

“For example, if you eat dinner at 7 p.m., your next meal will be at 11 a.m. the next day,” he explained.

‘This timing cycle essentially tricks your body into burning stored fat.

‘During a “fasted state” (the hours when the body does not consume or digest any food) the body does not have a recently consumed meal to use for energy, so it instead draws it from fat stored in the body. body.

‘Intermittent fasting trains your body to consume food more efficiently and burn fat for fuel.

‘Fasting can make you feel hungry or fatigued, but by combining the time with your regular sleep cycle, it’s much easier to accept.

To see the challenge go to Brooke Burke Body.

And he talked about conscious Mondays.

‘Start each week by taking time (before your schedule gets busy) to calm and cleanse your mind and body.

‘Whether you practice yoga, meditation or even just breathing, the important thing is that you find a way to center yourself, focus your intentions and make conscious decisions about the week ahead.

‘Mondays are the perfect days to “go green” with fresh, delicious and nutritious fruits and vegetables.

‘Visit your local farmers market or organic food store and stock up.

‘These are just a few examples of primarily plant-based meals that are simple, fresh and light. There’s no reason to go hungry when you fuel your body with crunchy vegetables, healthy soups, hot green tea and plenty of water.’

“One of my favorite foods is junk salad,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘It’s a curious name that I came up with for a salad that I prepare at home and that includes everything I have in the refrigerator. I’ll use last night’s chicken or salmon, vegetables I have like broccoli or tomatoes, and maybe even seeds and nuts, I just add it all.’

And he explained that he makes his own healthy dressing. “I’m going to mix olive oil, which is a good fat, Dijon mustard, vinegar, salt and lemon in a jar to preserve it,” he noted.

It takes three weeks to establish a new habit, she said, which is exactly the length of her new 21-Day Fitness Challenge. ‘And one of the healthy habits we will create is the daily practice of meditation. Trust me on this First, the benefits for mind and body are incredible.’

‘In the space of stillness, you will find your strength. Make meditation a habit. Forming new habits is easier than we think. In fact, we do it all the time.

‘When school starts, we change our morning schedule so that everyone is ready on time. When our children’s extracurricular activities change, we adjust our evening routine to handle new pickups and drop-offs. We don’t think much about it… when we meet other people’s needs.

Burke and her fiance Scott Rigsby attend Operation Smile’s 11th Annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alpha Pals, Barefoot Dreams and St. Regis Deer Valley in April.

‘Perhaps the reason we adapt so easily to change in others, but not ourselves, is because we consider self-care optional. That is where we must change our way of thinking.

In just three weeks, he said, anyone can replace unhealthy habits with healthy ones.

‘We can reshape our bodies and reconnect with our authentic selves. We can incorporate physical exercise into our daily routine and discover the power of nutritious (and delicious) foods. And we can embrace mindful meditation that will help us stay centered and focused.

‘Take three weeks and experience the magic of meditation, mindfulness. The new 21 Day Fitness Challenge is the ideal program to achieve your summer health and wellness goals, focusing on both fitness and mindfulness.

“It’s about new beginnings and letting go of old patterns.”

The program includes workouts, recipes, meditation and other tips.

She will marry her long-time fiancé, Scott Rigsby, in 2024, she exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com.

And the Dancing With The Stars veteran also shared that she won’t be wearing a white wedding dress during her big day.

“I already hit the mark,” the fitness expert shared with DailyMail.com.

The cover girl has been married twice before: to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005 and then to Baywatch actor Dave Charvet from 2011 to 2020.

‘Maybe it’s a little bold because I look at fun colors. “I was thinking more about a nude tone, currently I really like nude tones, they are very elegant,” added the television presenter.