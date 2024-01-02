Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles, Video Shows

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles, Video Shows

    On New Year’s Eve, actor Ian Ziering found himself caught up in an altercation with a group of bikers in Los Angeles. A video published by TMZ, depicts the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star amidst a cluster of people riding mini-bikes along Hollywood Blvd. The situation escalated when Ziering, 59, emerged from his vehicle, engaging in what appeared to be a physical confrontation with one of the bikers.

    As the skirmish unfolded, additional bikers returned to encircle Ziering and punches were thrown. In an attempt to evade the group, the Sharknado actor dashed across the roadway, closely pursued by the bikers.

    Law enforcement responded to the incident around 3 p.m. on Sunday, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department to CW affiliate KTLA. The authorities were called to Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave following reports of a disturbance triggered by the bikers’ reckless driving. The matter remains under investigation, with no further details disclosed at this time.

    The post ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles, Video Shows appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

