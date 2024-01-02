Cyber-Kidnapped Exchange Student Found, Asks for Warm Burger

Riverdale Police

A Chinese exchange student in Utah who vanished last week was the victim of an international “cyber kidnapping,” according to police.

Kai Zhuang was found by search teams on Sunday “alive but very cold and scared,” according to a press release issued Dec. 31 by Riverdale City Police Chief Casey Warren.

Zhuang was “isolating himself at the direction of the kidnappers in a tent” in a wooded area, the release says. He had “no heat source inside the tent, only a heat blanket, a sleeping bag, limited food and water and several phones that were presumed to be used to carry out the cyber kidnapping.”

