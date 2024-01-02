Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Cyber-Kidnapped Exchange Student Found, Asks for Warm Burger

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , ,
    Cyber-Kidnapped Exchange Student Found, Asks for Warm Burger

    Riverdale Police

    A Chinese exchange student in Utah who vanished last week was the victim of an international “cyber kidnapping,” according to police.

    Kai Zhuang was found by search teams on Sunday “alive but very cold and scared,” according to a press release issued Dec. 31 by Riverdale City Police Chief Casey Warren.

    Zhuang was “isolating himself at the direction of the kidnappers in a tent” in a wooded area, the release says. He had “no heat source inside the tent, only a heat blanket, a sleeping bag, limited food and water and several phones that were presumed to be used to carry out the cyber kidnapping.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PLAYER RATINGS: Mo Salah showed Liverpool what they will miss but Ibrahima Konate was static for Alexander Isak’s equalizer… while the Newcastle defender endured a difficult day at the office.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Amanda Holden rings in the New Year with her daughters and best friend Alan Carr as they enjoy a WILD party at Estelle Manor.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Jemima Kirke, ‘Girls’ Icon, Is Still Cooler Than You’ll Ever Be

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    PLAYER RATINGS: Mo Salah showed Liverpool what they will miss but Ibrahima Konate was static for Alexander Isak’s equalizer… while the Newcastle defender endured a difficult day at the office.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Amanda Holden rings in the New Year with her daughters and best friend Alan Carr as they enjoy a WILD party at Estelle Manor.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Jemima Kirke, ‘Girls’ Icon, Is Still Cooler Than You’ll Ever Be

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Alleged Affair Detonates Wild Spanish Royal Family Conspiracy Theory

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy