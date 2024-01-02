Klee Benally, Navajo advocate for Indigenous people and environmental causes, dies in Phoenix

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Klee Benally, a Navajo man who advocated for indigenous people and environmental causes, has died

PHOENIX — Klee Benally, a Navajo man who advocated for indigenous people and environmental causes, has died, his sister said. He was 48 years old.

Benally died Saturday at a Phoenix hospital, Jeneda Benally said. Her cause of death was not revealed.

Klee Benally was one of the staunchest opponents of snowmaking at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort in Flagstaff. At least 13 tribes consider the mountain located on public lands sacred.

He protested police violence and racial profiling and was among activists who gathered outside the NFL stadium in metropolitan Phoenix in 2014 to denounce the offensive team name previously used by the Washington, D.C. franchise.

Benally advocated for the cleanup of abandoned mines, where uranium ore was extracted from the Navajo Nation for decades to support U.S. nuclear activities during the Cold War.

He also spoke out against an ordinance that, in an attempt to address the homeless problem, prohibited camping on public property in Flagstaff.

“There is no compassionate way to enforce the anti-camping ordinance,” Benally said in 2018, when officials refused to amend the 2005 ordinance. “Life is hard enough for our unsheltered family members on the streets.” “.

Benally was also a guitarist and played with his sister and brother in the Native American punk rock band Blackfire.