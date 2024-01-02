EastEnders airs surprise return for Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning is ARRESTED at airport in shocking drugs twist

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

EastEnders fans finally saw Jacqueline Jossa’s long-awaited return as Lauren Branning on New Year’s Day when she was arrested in a shocking drugs twist.

After a six-year absence, Lauren returns permanently to the Square in a dramatic storyline, after deciding to get back in touch with her ex Peter Beale.

Viewers saw Lauren move to Paris with her son Louis to join her cousin Penny, but in Monday’s episode she began to pine for her ex.

Lauren had previously vowed she would never speak to Peter again after discovering Cindy Beale was still alive, but called her ex to reveal she was returning to Albert Square.

Penny quickly agreed to join Lauren, but became uncomfortable after being approached by a mystery woman.

EastEnders fans finally saw Jacqueline Jossa’s long-awaited return as Lauren Branning on New Year’s Day when she was arrested in a shocking drugs twist.

Unaware that her cousin Penny had planted drugs in her bag, Lauren was detained by authorities at the airport in a dramatic cliffhanger.

It was then revealed that the mystery woman had tasked Penny with transporting drugs back to the UK, and they were planted at Lauren’s.

After heading to the airport, Lauren was stunned when she was arrested by police after sniffer dogs were alerted to the package.

The episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Lauren having no idea how she would be released from police custody.

Speaking ahead of her return, Jacqueline said: ‘It’s strange because being back in EastEnders feels exactly the same and really different at the same time! It’s amazing to be back and, personally, it’s been the perfect time for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute so far and it feels like coming home. What’s different is that there’s a brand new Square set, having been rebuilt since I worked here before, and there are a lot of new people to meet.

“I feel like I’ve already bonded with them, and it’s only been a little while, but it’s amazing how quickly you feel like a family with the people here.”

In an interview before her return, Jacqueline revealed that Lauren is still furious with Peter Beale for lying to her about Cindy Beale’s whereabouts during her brief return in June.

She said: “They are co-parents and have a child together, so the relationship is amicable.” I think there’s a lot of love there, and I don’t think Lauren will ever lose it because Peter is her first love.”

After a six-year absence, Lauren returns permanently to the Square in a dramatic storyline, after deciding to get back in touch with her ex Peter Beale.

Speaking ahead of her return, Jacqueline said: ‘It’s strange because being back in EastEnders feels exactly the same and really different at the same time!’

Asked if there is any romantic hope for them, he added: “It’s EastEnders, so I have no idea if they could make it work, but they will or it won’t be fun, and the audience expects them to do it at some point.”

“But equally, it’s an interesting option for them to co-parent, so I’d be happy to explore both.”

“I feel like Lauren and Peter go together like peanut butter and jelly.”

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.