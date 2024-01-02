Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Alleged Affair Detonates Wild Spanish Royal Family Conspiracy Theory

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Alleged Affair Detonates Wild Spanish Royal Family Conspiracy Theory

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Even by the salacious standards of the Spanish royal family, a veritable gossip earthquake was set off earlier this month when a former boyfriend of Queen Letizia of Spain claimed that he had conducted a long-running affair with her—after she had married King Felipe.

    The claim has kicked off a firestorm that now includes a wild conspiracy theory featuring terrorists, left-wing plots, and allegations of false-flag affair accusations.

    The unambiguous original claim was made by Letizia’s former boyfriend, Jaime del Burgo. He dated her before she became engaged to King Felipe (then Crown Prince) and was long considered a close friend of the couple, but he has now claimed their romantic relationship continued after her marriage to Felipe, and even while she was pregnant (the royal couple have two children).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    No. 1 Michigan beats No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in OT at Rose Bowl, advances to College Football Playoff title game

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Trump’s top GOP challengers say they’d pardon him if they got elected president so the country can ‘move on’

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    No. 1 Michigan beats No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in OT at Rose Bowl, advances to College Football Playoff title game

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Trump’s top GOP challengers say they’d pardon him if they got elected president so the country can ‘move on’

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Americans are increasingly concerned about foreign policy, but the economy remains the top priority for 2024, poll finds

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy