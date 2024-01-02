Amanda Holden rings in the New Year with her daughters and best friend Alan Carr as they enjoy a WILD party at Estelle Manor.

<!–

Amanda Holden rang in the New Year in style on Sunday as she joined her best friend Alan Carr for a wild party at Estelle Manor.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, shared a fun gallery of Instagram snaps documenting the night out, accompanied by her daughters Lexi, 17, Hollie, 11, and a group of friends.

Amanda stunned in a striking white dress with feather trim as she posed for photos with her friend Alan.

The couple were also joined by actors Jane Wall and Scott Neal at the posh Oxfordshire country club.

Sharing the photos on New Year’s Day, Amanda captioned the post: “Happy January 1st.”

Amanda stunned in a strapless white dress with feather trim as she posed for a fun photo with actress Jane Wall.

It comes as Alan and Amanda’s renewal series Italian Job returns to BBC One later this month.

The pair are tasked with transforming a house in Tuscany, however, Amanda admitted the shoot was plagued by a ghostly “presence” at the property.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, he said: “We felt a presence, but it wasn’t sinister, it felt like a friendly energy.”

‘Things started happening, the lights went on and off a lot!’

While there was speculation that Amanda and her family would move across the pond, the star reportedly bought a new mansion in Surrey and gave fans a glimpse of her elegant dining room on her Instagram.

last year amanda put five-bedroom ‘dream’ home in Surrey on sale for £5m amid reports he had his eyes set on the United States after visiting the set of America’s Got Talent.

Sun He previously claimed that Amanda had spent two weeks meeting with producers in Los Angeles and got along well with AGT judges Heidi Klum. and Sofia Vergara.

His daughter Lexi, 17, was also said to be considering attending university in the US and was considering studying in Los Angeles, Boston or New York.

She also shared a fun video on Instagram Stories of her dancing with her friend Alan.

However, it looks like Amanda has decided to stay home and is settling into her new home in Surrey.

According Suna source said: “She has risen to become one of TV’s most successful stars and is now reaping the rewards.”

“Only the richest and most ambitious people tend to be able to live there and you are sure to be in good company with bankers, footballers and rock stars.”

“Amanda is used to city life and moving to Surrey means she will be able to live a more semi-rural existence without giving up the convenient commute to the capital, where most of her work takes her.”