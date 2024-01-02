David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

Ready to play against Pakistan at the SCG

It will be a farewell match for the retired veteran

A very important part of the kit bag is missing.

David Warner has made a desperate appeal for the return of his baggy green bag, which he claims was stolen from him on the eve of his final test.

Warner took to Instagram on Tuesday to say her backpack, which contained her baggy green bag, had gone missing in transit between Melbourne and Sydney this week.

“Unfortunately, someone took my backpack out of my luggage, which had my backpack and my daughters’ gifts in there,” Warner said before the SCG Test against Pakistan.

‘Inside this backpack was my baggy green one. It’s sentimental to me. It’s something I’d love to get my hands on this week.

‘If it’s the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into trouble.

‘Please contact Cricket Australia or me via my social media channels. I’ll be happy to give you this if you return my baggy vegetables.

Warner’s prized Baggy Green went missing before his final Test against Pakistan

Players will wear special pink hats during McGrath Foundation tryout

Warner, who is retiring, said he had spoken to Qantas about the situation.

‘A couple of days ago our bags were transported via Qantas. “We have reviewed the CCTV footage and it appears to have some blind spots,” Warner said.

‘We have spoken to the Quay West hotel, who we absolutely trust, they have checked their cameras and no one has entered our rooms.

‘If you’re the person who worked for the company that drove it to and from the airport or worked for @qantas and you just happened to want the backpack, I’ve got one for you.

“I would appreciate it if you could return them to me as soon as possible.”