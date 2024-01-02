Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Ready to play against Pakistan at the SCG
    It will be a farewell match for the retired veteran
    A very important part of the kit bag is missing.

    By Scott Bailey for Australian Associated Press

    Published: 21:09 EST, January 1, 2024 | Updated: 21:09 EST, January 1, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    David Warner has made a desperate appeal for the return of his baggy green bag, which he claims was stolen from him on the eve of his final test.

    Warner took to Instagram on Tuesday to say her backpack, which contained her baggy green bag, had gone missing in transit between Melbourne and Sydney this week.

    “Unfortunately, someone took my backpack out of my luggage, which had my backpack and my daughters’ gifts in there,” Warner said before the SCG Test against Pakistan.

    ‘Inside this backpack was my baggy green one. It’s sentimental to me. It’s something I’d love to get my hands on this week.

    ‘If it’s the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into trouble.

    ‘Please contact Cricket Australia or me via my social media channels. I’ll be happy to give you this if you return my baggy vegetables.

    Warner’s prized Baggy Green went missing before his final Test against Pakistan

    Players will wear special pink hats during McGrath Foundation tryout

    Warner, who is retiring, said he had spoken to Qantas about the situation.

    ‘A couple of days ago our bags were transported via Qantas. “We have reviewed the CCTV footage and it appears to have some blind spots,” Warner said.

    ‘We have spoken to the Quay West hotel, who we absolutely trust, they have checked their cameras and no one has entered our rooms.

    ‘If you’re the person who worked for the company that drove it to and from the airport or worked for @qantas and you just happened to want the backpack, I’ve got one for you.

    “I would appreciate it if you could return them to me as soon as possible.”

    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    No. 1 Michigan beats No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in OT at Rose Bowl, advances to College Football Playoff title game

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Trump’s top GOP challengers say they’d pardon him if they got elected president so the country can ‘move on’

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Americans are increasingly concerned about foreign policy, but the economy remains the top priority for 2024, poll finds

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    No. 1 Michigan beats No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in OT at Rose Bowl, advances to College Football Playoff title game

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    David Warner makes a desperate plea after one of his most prized possessions was STOLEN just before his final Test match for Australia.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Trump’s top GOP challengers say they’d pardon him if they got elected president so the country can ‘move on’

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Americans are increasingly concerned about foreign policy, but the economy remains the top priority for 2024, poll finds

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy