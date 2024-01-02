Trump Goes to War With Nikki Haley

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

A nickname change is usually a sign of trouble in Donald Trump’s world.

As Nikki Haley rises in the polls, some of the former president’s allies have shifted from calling his former ambassador to the United Nations “birdbrain” to attacking her as “high tax Haley.” That’s the theme of a new pro-Trump super PAC attack ad, marking the MAGA operation’s first anti-Haley spending in the GOP presidential primary.

Even though Haley has shown little appetite to take on her old boss directly, her campaign is gearing up for things to get ugly. That the opening salvo happened to be an ad about a non-existent South Carolina gas tax hike is inconsequential, according to those close to the Haley campaign and other plugged-in Republicans looking to support her as the Trump alternative.

