Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Trump Goes to War With Nikki Haley

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , ,
    Trump Goes to War With Nikki Haley

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    A nickname change is usually a sign of trouble in Donald Trump’s world.

    As Nikki Haley rises in the polls, some of the former president’s allies have shifted from calling his former ambassador to the United Nations “birdbrain” to attacking her as “high tax Haley.” That’s the theme of a new pro-Trump super PAC attack ad, marking the MAGA operation’s first anti-Haley spending in the GOP presidential primary.

    Even though Haley has shown little appetite to take on her old boss directly, her campaign is gearing up for things to get ugly. That the opening salvo happened to be an ad about a non-existent South Carolina gas tax hike is inconsequential, according to those close to the Haley campaign and other plugged-in Republicans looking to support her as the Trump alternative.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Over 657,000 Infant Formula Cans Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Ryan Seacrest gets quite the shock when North Carolina woman KISSES him on live TV after winning a $1M Powerball drawing

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Isaiah Firebrace: X Factor Australia winner shares heartfelt tribute to girlfriend after his alleged assault on her

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Over 657,000 Infant Formula Cans Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Ryan Seacrest gets quite the shock when North Carolina woman KISSES him on live TV after winning a $1M Powerball drawing

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Isaiah Firebrace: X Factor Australia winner shares heartfelt tribute to girlfriend after his alleged assault on her

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    A South Korean political leader was stabbed in the neck by someone asking for an autograph and rushed to the hospital: reports

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy